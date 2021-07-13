JIC reports 142nd COVID-19-related fatality

A 75-year-old man is the island's 142nd COVID-19-related fatality, according to the Joint Information Center.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 10:48 a.m. on Tuesday. The, who wasn't vaccinated against SARS-Cov-2, had underlying health conditions. According to the press release he tested positive on July 13.

“We are once again confronted with the harsh reality of the virus we are up against. When we look at the data, the people who are most affected are those who are not vaccinated. If we cannot get vaccinated for ourselves, let us do it for the ones we love most,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “To his family and friends, Jeff, Josh, and I offer our deepest condolences and sympathies and pray for healing in these difficult times.”

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score, which looks at new daily cases, hospitalization and deaths, is now at 1.4.

The JIC reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed out of 539 tests performed on July 12. Four cases were identified through contact tracing. That brings the total number of reported cases to 8,467. There are 113 people in active isolation.