A man who was pronounced dead on arrival on Jan. 26 at the Guam Regional Medical City is the island's 285th COVID-19-related fatality.

According to the Joint Information Center, the man was vaccinated and had unknown underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Jan. 26, 2022.

“Governor Lou, First Gentleman Jeff, and I send our thoughts of comfort and condolence to the grieving family,” said acting Gov. Josh Tenorio. “Passings such as these remind us just how deep we remain in the clenches of this pandemic and how important it is to not let our guard down.”

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 817 new cases of COVID-19 from 2,173 specimens analyzed on Jan. 27, 2022. Of those, 94 were reported by the Department of Defense. There currently are 7,384 people in isolation.