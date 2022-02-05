JIC reports 397 preliminary cases and 42 hospitalizations; 106 GDOE students test positive

There's a preliminary count of of 397 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Joint Information Center's Saturday report. The new cases were confirmed from 869 specimens analyzed the day prior.

Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday, Feb. 7. There currently are 7,141 cases in isolation.

The JIC also reported on Saturday, 42 hospitalizations with three patients in the Intensive Care Units, two of those patients required ventilators.

Friday report

On Friday, the JIC reported 762 new cases out of 2.903 tests analyzed the day prior.

Of the 6,744 cases in active isolation, 46 are receiving medical care at local hospitals, according to JIC.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services added hemodialysis patients to the list of those eligible to be tested for COVID-19, under exceptions for asymptomatic, high-risk close contacts.

According to the updated screening guide, those who qualify as a high-risk close contact are now:

• Pregnant individuals

• Hemodialysis patients

• Those 65 years or older

• Those who are 50 or older, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and have at least one comorbidity

All residents experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 continue to be eligible for testing during the current rationing of tests.

Public school cases

On Friday, the Guam Department of Education reported 120 cases of COVID-19 in its campuses, with 106 student cases from that total.

“In collaboration with DPHSS, GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing,” the public school system stated.

The student cases were identified at:

• Agana Heights Elementary School: 1

• AsTumbo Elementary School: 1

• B.P. Carbullido Elementary School: 4

• Captain H.B. Price Elementary School: 3

• Harry S.Truman Elementary School: 1

• Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School: 3

• Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School: 1

• Merizo Martyrs Memorial Elementary School: 3

• M.U. Lujan Elementary School: 3

• Tamuning Elementary School: 1

• Upi Elementary School: 1

• Wettengel Elementary School: 2

• AsTumbo Middle School: 5

• Inarajan Middle School: 1

• Jose L.G. Rios Middle School: 2

• Luis P. Untalan Middle School: 5

• Oceanview Middle School: 3

• Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School: 2

• George Washington High School: 16

• John F. Kennedy High School: 16

• Okkodo High School: 28

• Southern High School: 4

