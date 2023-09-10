Residents who applied for disaster assistance due to damage from Typhoon Mawar may still be able to appeal their initial decisions from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a release from the Joint Information Center.

"If you received a letter from FEMA saying that the information you provided is incomplete, or that you are ineligible for disaster assistance, you have the right to appeal the decision within 60 days of the date on the letter," the JIC release stated.

Residents can set up a FEMA online account and upload documents online to send their appeal letters and supporting documents. The JIC release instructs claimants to visit Disasterassistance.gov, click on “Check Your Application and Log In” and follow the directions.

Appeal letters can also be sent via mail to:

Appeals Officer

National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

Lastly, the letters can be faxed to 800-827-8112 with a cover sheet addressed to: Attention - FEMA Appeals Officer.

Those seeking to lodge an appeal are advised to explain why they disagree with the FEMA decision, to include on each page of their appeal their nine-digit registration number and FEMA disaster declaration number (DR-4715), to include any information requested by FEMA and supporting documentation, and to remember to sign and date their letters.

If it has been longer than 60 days since receipt of the FEMA decision being appealed, the JIC asks residents to include why the appeal is late.

"Your FEMA letter tells you why your request for disaster assistance was denied. It could be because of something as simple as missing information. Providing the necessary information or documentation may help you qualify for a FEMA grant. If you don’t agree with the amount of the grant you received, providing receipts or written quotes showing you had additional damage may allow you to receive a larger grant," the JIC release stated.

According to the release, FEMA will review appeals and make a new determination within 90 days. Sometimes another inspection will be conducted, and if a second inspection is required, it may be conducted by a different inspector. FEMA will contact residents if more information is required, the JIC release stated.

More information on the appeals process, including instructions in American Sign Language, can be found in the video series FEMA Answers: Questions on the Appeals Process on YouTube.