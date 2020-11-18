JIC: Social media posts on full Guam lockdown false

Messages circulating on social media about Guam going into full lockdown for four weeks is "false," according to the Joint Information Center.

JIC on Tuesday posted samples of the social media posts containing false information and reminded the public to share "only verified, official information."

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's press secretary, said "a Safer-at-Home-Advisory remains in effect" and "no changes have been made at this time."

Guam remains under the highest level of COVID-19 pandemic condition of readiness, but a number of businesses are allowed to operate at limited capacity.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Nov. 9 said if the community can reduce COVID-19 numbers, social gathering restrictions could be lifted for Christmas.

Right now, social gatherings are restricted to five people.

The sample social medial posts that JIC said are false included lines such as "this is confirmed" and "governor will make an announcement about the full lockdown on Friday," and that it would also cover essential businesses and the government of Guam.

The false warnings also asked people to stock at least four weeks' supply of water and food, and to refill their medicines.

They falsely indicated that not wearing a mask will be punishable by a $2,000 fine.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is still working on its proposed rules involving fines for individuals and businesses who violate COVID-19 rules, about two weeks after public hearings that drew various reactions.