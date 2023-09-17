JIC: Stop illegal dumping or get fined

Federal partners are helping to clear the island of Typhoon Mawar debris, but island residents continue to dump illegally in areas the feds have cleared already and, if caught, could face hefty fines.

On Friday, the Joint Information Center took a moment to ask the community to refrain from illegal dumping.

“While The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris mission continues to move forward, (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) would like to remind residents that once each category of debris has been picked up in a neighborhood or village, USACE will not be returning to that area for additional debris removal,” JIC said in a press release.

The Army Corps of Engineers has completed debris removal in Piti, Asan, Humåtak, Malesso’, Sånta Rita-Sumai and Sinajana. Once an area has been cleared, any new debris dumped becomes the responsibility of the resident to dispose of.

“Residents of those villages are reminded to refrain from illegal dumping on the side of the road now that the opportunity to place eligible debris has passed. USACE will not be returning to villages that are already completed,” JIC said in the release.

Illegal dumping can carry a fine of up to $1,000 per day, not including the costs associated with cleaning up the area where the violation occurred.

“Households will be responsible for safely disposing of ineligible debris. Certain forms of ineligible debris may be taken to one of the three Guam Solid Waste Authority residential transfer stations in Harmon, Hågat and Malojloj,” JIC said.

Currently, debris removal efforts continue in the following villages:

Hågat

Agana Heights

Barrigada

Chalan Pago-Ordot

Dededo

Inalåhan

Mongmong-Toto-Maite

Mangilao

Talo’fo’fo'

Tamuning

Yigo

Yona

Debris operations will begin soon in Hagåtna, JIC stated.

USACE previously told The Guam Daily Post that residents can place debris in areas where debris removal teams have yet to process.

“In order to stage their debris responsibly, Guam residents are reminded to sort and stage by type of debris before USACE teams arrive. Eligible storm-related debris includes vegetative debris, large appliances, construction and demolition debris and metal. The debris must be placed within the right of way within 10 feet of the curb prior to the start of pickup,” JIC said in the release.