With only 4,468 doses of COVID-19 vaccine remaining for the month of February, officials are pushing back the vaccination clinic scheduled for Feb. 27.

"Limited supply for the remainder of the month will result in the postponement of the vaccination clinic scheduled for Saturday, February 27, at the UOG Field House," according to the Joint Information Center, which also stated that all other clinics and appointments scheduled for this coming week "remain unaffected at this time."

"Affected individuals may receive a call from the (University of Guam) Call Center on behalf of the (Department of Public Health and Social Services), informing them of the clinic postponement," the JIC reported. "Once vaccine supply is restored, additional vaccination clinics will be scheduled and announced to ensure these individuals complete their vaccination series."

The announcement of the postponement was coupled with news that Guam's allotment for March is now at 35,260. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday noted that a request to Gen. Gustave Perna, the federal official in charge of vaccine logistics, for additional doses of vaccine was approved.

"Vaccine allocation is dependent on vaccine production. Also considered is the jurisdiction's performance, Guam notably leading the nation with vaccination efforts," the JIC stated.

Officials expect the vaccine to arrive in the first week of March and will include 14,200 Moderna and 21,060 Pfizer-BioNTech doses. Due to severe winter weather in the states, the allotment cannot be advanced.

The March allotment will be the largest Guam has received in a month since COVID-19 vaccine doses were made available in December 2020. In previous months, Guam received:

• December 2020: 19,300

• January 2021: 15,000

• February 2021: 17,000

The increase in March's allotment came with a decrease in February's allotment, which was previously reported at 19,200 doses. However, that was adjusted to 17,000 because of the increase in "Guam's March preliminary allocation from 21,360 to 35,260."

Delay

Officials said those who anticipated receiving their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Saturday, Feb. 27, are encouraged to proceed to the vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26, at the UOG Calvo Field House.

Dr. Felix Cabrera a couple of weeks ago noted that a delay of a week or two in receiving the second dose may be beneficial.

According to the JIC report, a short-term deferral of the second dose will not decrease the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, nor will affected individuals be required to restart the vaccination series.

Referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the JIC stated the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. The CDC further states that if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is unavoidable, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to six weeks, or 42 days, after the first dose.

Typically, the second dose for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, are scheduled for 21 and 28 days, respectively.

Feb. 23-26 at field house

COVID-19 vaccination clinics resume Feb. 23 to Feb. 26 at the UOG Calvo Field House as scheduled, officials stated.

These clinics will prioritize those due for their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. Those due for their second dose of the vaccine may get their second dose up to four days early. Due to limited supply, Pfizer-BioNTech first doses will be limited to 60 per hour for eligible individuals. No first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered.

Walk-ins wishing to avoid long wait times are discouraged from arriving at 1 p.m. Average wait times during this hour are generally two to three times longer than those later in the afternoon or early evening.

Upon arrival, individuals 70 years and older will be sent to the front of the line.

Santa Rita, Yona, Barrigada COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Village-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue this coming week:

• Santa Rita Senior Center: Feb. 22

• Yona Gym: Feb. 23

• Barrigada Community Center: Feb. 26

Village-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic hours are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Although walk-ins are accepted, eligible village residents are encouraged to register with their respective mayor's office. Up to 100 doses will be administered at each clinic location.

Homebound vaccinations

Homebound vaccinations will continue for those who pre-registered with their respective village mayors and met the eligibility criteria.

Homebound vaccinations are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the following villages this week:

• Santa Rita: Feb. 22

• Yona: Feb. 23

• Adult Day Care: Feb. 24

• Barrigada: Feb. 26

All residents who are getting the vaccines and have scheduled appointments are asked to bring a digital or hard copy appointment confirmation, a photo ID, and proof of Guam residency, which includes a Guam Driver's License, Guam ID, Green Card, US or FSM Passport, or H-1B or H-2B visas for skilled workers.

Those due for their second dose are reminded to bring their COVID-19 immunization card, the JIC stated. This ensures quicker processing and proper documentation.