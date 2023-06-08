JIC warns the community to be wary of FEMA fraud

Island residents applying for disaster assistance are advised to be aware of “potential con artists or criminals.”

So far, 13,000 Guam residents have applied for disaster assistance and, although no official reports have been made, the Joint Information Center warned the community to be aware of suspicious activity.

“The community is advised to be aware of potential con artists or criminals posing as disaster assistance (workers) ... to obtain money, steal personal information or garner items,” the Joint Information Center stated in a press release.

What to look out for:

Disaster assistance officials carry official photo ID badges.

Disaster assistance officials never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help in filling out applications.

Be wary of unexpected phone calls or visits from people claiming to be housing inspectors or claiming they work for the Federal Emergency Management Agency if they don't reference your application number.

Official representatives will have your FEMA application number to reference.

Don't give out banking information to a person claiming to be a housing inspector.

The Joint Information Center said when applying for assistance to have information such as your Social Security number and banking information ready to give to FEMA officials.

'Legitimate messages'

On Wednesday, The Guam Daily Post received a screenshot of a text message that elicited suspicion from a reader of potential FEMA fraud.

The message stated it was from a FEMA inspector who was following up with an applicant before requesting the reader's full name and home address. It then asked if the recipient was available for an inspection, as a FEMA representative was working in the area.

The message concluded by requesting the recipient contact the inspector via text only and not to call.

The Post inquired with Office of Homeland Security/Civil Defense spokesperson Jenna Blas regarding the credibility of the message. She responded: "These are legitimate messages," after confirming with FEMA.

"Text messaging is their way to get ahold of people. A FEMA inspector will reach out to applicants up to three times," Blas said.

She added that applicants with questions can contact FEMA at 800-621-3362.