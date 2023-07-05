Jin Air has flown a group of its employees from Korea to Guam to help clean up the island's public parks from damage caused by Typhoon Mawar.

Partnering with Guam Visitors Bureau and Pacific Islands Club, the South Korea-based airline helped pick up debris and trash at some of Guam's public parks, including Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park and Matapang Beach, both in Tumon.

Around 30 volunteers with the Korean Guam Travel Association also participated, and collected more than 70 bags filled with trash to help "support beautification efforts and the re-opening of the Tumon parks for the community," GVB stated in a recent press release.

PIC supported the crew with free lodging and was able to help fly more volunteers from Korea to help with the cleanup.

Carl T.C. Gutierrez, GVB president and CEO, shared his appreciation for the kind gestures from tourism partners.

“We are thankful for the support of Jin Air and PIC, along with added help from KGTA, to spruce up Ypao and Matapang as we recover from the impact Typhoon Mawar has had on our industry," Gutierrez said. "I would like to recognize Jin Air regional manager Mr. Lee Jongbok for initiating this effort, Net Enterprises managing director Mr. John Ko for donating supplies, and PIC director of Korean sales Mr. Young Min Kim for donating rooms. With so many hands helping each other, we are recovering in record time to welcome visitors back to Destination Guam.”

On Thursday, Jin Air increased its flight schedule to Guam from Incheon and Busan, with the airline committing to daily flights from both airports with 11,718 airline seats available in July, GVB said in the release.