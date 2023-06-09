Comedy fans expecting to watch Jo Koy perform this weekend will have to wait a full two months. Both the June 10 and June 11 shows of the Jo Koy World Tour have been postponed as the island recovers from Typhoon Mawar.

All people who purchased tickets online will receive an email with more ticket details, promotion Guam Comedy announced in a news release. Tickets for the June 10 show are good for a show on Aug. 19, while tickets for the June 11 show will be good for a show on Aug. 20.

All purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, the promotion said in the release. Alternatively, refunds will be available for those unable to attend the rescheduled showing, with more info on how to obtain the refund to come.

“In light of the recent impact of Typhoon Mawar, Guam Comedy has regretfully announced the rescheduling of the highly anticipated Jo Koy comedy shows set for this weekend,” the promotion said in the release. “The safety and well-being of our valued attendees, staff and the overall community are of paramount importance to us, and we want these shows to deliver a premier experience for everyone.”

Guam Comedy promoters said they are working alongside University of Guam staff to prepare the UOG Calvo Field House to accommodate Koy’s show and other events.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Jo Koy for his understanding and support during this challenging time. His commitment to his fans in Guam remains unwavering and we are determined to bring his outstanding performance at the earliest opportunity,” the release stated.

For the latest updates and more information, go to guamcomedy.com or follow the promotion on instagram @guamcomedy.