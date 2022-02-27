In another year, Anastasia Gschwend would have completed her advanced culinary training at the Treasure Island Job Corps Center in San Francisco.

The Santa Rita daughter hopes to return to Guam and open a food truck.

“Currently, I’m thinking of doing burgers - beef patty, poultry and a vegan burger,” Gschwend said.

She’s one of many young Guam residents who participated in the Job Corps, taking the first step with the corps center in Hawaii.

The trades program offers career technical skills training in 10 industry sectors: advanced manufacturing, construction, finance and business, health care, homeland security, hospitality, information technology, renewable resources and energy, and transportation.

Students can earn a high school diploma, or equivalent, and college credits. The Job Corps also offers - at no cost - housing, meals, basic health care, a living allowance and career transition assistance, according to the Department of Labor-funded program.

Bright future

For Gschwend, who graduated from Southern High School in 2017 and aspired to attend culinary school, the program allowed her access to educational opportunities she couldn’t afford. A friend of the family told her mom about the Job Corps and she was able to join in 2019.

“It was definitely a heavy burden, a financial burden, on my shoulders because culinary school is very expensive,” Gschwend said. But because the program, which is free to qualifying students, provided the education and also covered the cost of room and board, she was able to get through the nearly two years of the basic culinary program in Hawaii.

After graduating from the Job Corps in Hawaii, coaches helped connect her with the advanced culinary program.

“The Job Corps definitely helped (with) a whole bunch of finances, we also get free food and a place to say,” she said. “And afterwards they try to help us find jobs and even housing, so it helps you … when you’re trying to ‘adult.'”

Chef Bob Tom, culinary instructor, said Gschwend “was motivated to learn and rose to become a leader in the kitchen.”

The program is open to students in Hawaii, Guam, Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and other Pacific islands.

At Waimanalo, they have 68 students on campus or in virtual learning status. Of those, three are from Palau and five are from the Federated States of Micronesia. In 2019, prior to COVID-19, they had 18 students from Palau, 10 from Guam, and six from FSM.

“Many students from Guam and the surrounding Pacific islands have incredible success after graduating from Hawaii Job Corps,” said Ellen May, Hawaii Job Corps Center director.

“I’ve dedicated over the last two decades of my career to this program because Job Corps changes lives, and our team is the driving force behind the countless success stories.”

Life after graduation

David Dell’Isola, Guam Department of Labor director, said the local agency has worked with the team in Hawaii and has encouraged Guam youth to attend to consider the Job Corps as an option to find their way after high school.

Dell’Isola said two high school classes have graduated during the pandemic and a third is coming up.

This means students are graduating and competing with more seasoned and experienced people who’ve been laid off or furloughed from their pre-COVID-19 jobs and are looking for opportunities.

He said Guam DOL continues to offer other programs to the island’s youth in partnership with government agencies and private sector entities. They’ve partnered with Guam Community College and local employers on boot camps; they offer internship training and summer working programs for high school students.

“And the Hawaii Job Corps is just a part of that pie of the wrap-around services we are trying to offer,” he said.

No distractions, focusing on success

Dell’Isola said the Job Corps offers a number of advantages over local programs, including the opportunity to see and experience someplace new.

He said the program, which is free to qualifying applicants, removes all the barriers that many young people face when trying to figure out their next step. Job Corps students live in dorms on the Job Corps campus so transportation isn’t an issue.

“It removes a lot of barriers,” he said. “If they’re qualified they’re given everything they need to succeed: health care, allowance, food, a place to stay. ... The biggest problem we have with these kids that go through this program is they get homesick.”

He said the program also places students in a positive environment where they get coaching and support.

“They have everything they need to succeed. And even when they finish, if they want to look at the states, they’ll get assistance doing that. If they come back home, they align with us and we give them the extra help they need,” he said. "It’s a great program and a great opportunity for those willing to take the step.”

Julie Dugan, Hawaii Job Corps Center business community and outreach manager, said the Job Corps program uses an online career planning system called My Pathway to Achieving Career Excellence, or MyPACE, that helps students take ownership of their future by setting and tracking their own career pathway plan.

Upon completion of the program, a team of career specialists helps prepare graduates to secure employment, enter college, and join the military or an apprenticeship program. They also provide job retention support for 12 months after graduation, according to Dugan.

The program has two centers in Hawaii. The Waimanalo site on Oahu can accommodate 211 young adults and the Maui site can accommodate 128. The year-round program enrolls new students monthly and applications are accepted throughout the year.

“COVID-19 did impact the program initially,” she said. “Job Corps, like many other educational institutions, switched over to distance learning. We have returned to in-person training and are actively accepting new applications.”