The parking spaces at The Westin Resort Guam were packed Thursday.

But it wasn't a wedding reception or a just-unveiled, limited-time buffet lineup that drew the crowd. Instead, residents flocked to the Tumon hotel to apply and be interviewed for the many jobs the Westin is offering. Guam is expecting thousands of tourists to arrive for vacation and to get vaccinated on the island in the near future.

Thursday’s job fair drew 160 applicants, according to Westin management. Some told The Guam Daily Post they were looking for a second or better job. But others were among the tens of thousands of islanders who have been without a job for most of the pandemic.

Rustico Rosales was laid off from the hotel industry more than a year ago. Previously a grounds supervisor, he said at this point, he would accept even an entry-level position.

“I think it’s not going to be 100% operational, the hotel, because of the pandemic. Even sometimes I feel a little hesitant because the guests are coming here, but you don’t know if they’re vaccinated already. You cannot tell,” he said.

Even though Rosales is trying to reenter the workforce, he felt it was “scary” that tourists will be skipping quarantine. Still, he isn’t looking for greener pastures off island.

“This is our second home. We’ve been here for a long time. I’m used to the culture here,” he said. “Our problem right now is (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) is going to end, so we need to find a job.”

‘Your whole savings are gone’

Mike, a Tamuning resident who asked the Post to publish only his first name, has been unemployed for more than a year as well. He called the current job prospects “very poor,” since many businesses aren’t operating at full, pre-pandemic levels.

“It’s hard to get employment because companies are just coming out of COVID-19,” he said. “But it’s also hard to leave Guam when you’re broke. One year with no work – your whole savings are gone.”

Those working temporary or seasonal jobs also were motivated to come to the Westin job fair.

Fedleen Billy, who applied for a position, is currently working a summer post. She’s seeking stable employment, which is what brought her to the hotel.

“Guam is probably broke right now, so I’m glad that it’s open,” she said of the governor’s decision to relax quarantine restrictions for incoming travelers. “Like before … the pandemic happened, I hope it returns back to normal from all the slight delays.”

Some who were hired at a previous job fair in March remain employed by the hotel. Quin Taitague left his government job early in the year and was looking for a position that offered flexible hours so he could take classes at the University of Guam. Taitague is a food and beverage coordinator, which wasn’t the position for which he initially applied.

“That was a surprise to me, as I’ve not really been in service (jobs), but it’s been such a welcome surprise. The staff here at Westin, the whole team from (general manager) down – everyone is trying their very best, especially during this pandemic, with tourism being down and having to rely on local (customers),” he said.

Taitague had a positive outlook about the prospects for both the tourism industry and the applicants who showed up Thursday. He noted that the restaurants have been fully booked, especially on the weekends, as an example of the beginning of a rebound.

“Of course with the market reopening, hopefully, we can bring more people back,” he said. “I actually informed some of the applicants today, … I said, ‘Well I was actually one of these applicants back in March, so there’s definitely hope for you guys here today. And you being here at least opens that opportunity for you.’”