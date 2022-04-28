Job hopefuls flock to field house

Hundreds of residents packed the University of Guam Calvo Field House to take advantage of an in-person job fair Wednesday.

“With COVID-19, we kind of had to do (hiring) a different way, where we've been doing it virtual. So the fact that we're bringing it back face to face is a great thing,” said Cameron Tenorio, a recruitment officer for Bank of Guam.

The bank was one of more than 40 employers who were accepting job applications and conducting on-the-spot interviews. She described the turnout as “great” when speaking with The Guam Daily Post.

“We do see that there is a desire, a need for people looking for jobs, so we're so happy to be here,” she said. “Right now it is a great time to increase our staff with the economy, right? At the bank there's always room to grow. We see individuals who start off at entry-level and then they're growing within their careers at the bank.”

Daniel Quitugua was among the residents looking for work. He said he’s had trouble finding out where there are openings and how to be considered.

“The hardest part about finding a job right now is just trying to see who's hiring,” he said. “There's a lot of times where it looks like no one's really hiring, but you have to look a little bit closer. There's also times where I'm told about a job position and I can't find how to apply for it.”

Brandon Barnes, another job seeker, told the Post he’s seen a lot of competition for not many openings. He applied for a position at the Guam Department of Education at a previous job fair, but said he was interested in a potential technician post at a telecommunications company he found out about at the field house.

“When (the pandemic) started I was working, and now it feels like (the island) is more lax and job opportunities are coming up – a lot more now than before,” he said.

A familiar voice helped to move the fair along, and keep participants engaged and entertained.

Kyle Mandapat, deputy director of communications for a number of UOG programs affiliated with the Center for Island Sustainability, provided some emcee duties for the day. He commended the university staff for being able to move beyond pandemic-era virtual events.

“I heard a lot of people saying that they were glad that we could do this in person, and they really brought their A game,” he said. “I think that the island and our people are ready to return to the workforce and to more of a normal routine. To start that process all in one place, that certainly was a success today.”

A few people who came to the fair were given job offers at Docomo Pacific, according to Jena Manibusan, the company’s operations manager for retail stores.

“We're always looking for talent. This is such a great event because there's just so many diverse people here, and we have openings that may be tailored to them,” she said. “So we're definitely looking to fill those openings and be able to bring in a more diverse community. Now is the time to strike while the iron is hot.”