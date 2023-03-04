Job seekers share challenges

Job seekers from all over the island showed up Friday to the Julale Job Fair at the Julale Shopping Center in Hagåtña. Those who spoke with The Guam Daily Post said finding gainful employment is tough despite the many job opportunities.

Transportation was one of the challenges job seekers such as Chaise Borja has encountered. He was last employed two months ago.

“It’s a little bit hard because of personal reasons (like transportation),” said Borja, who has since sorted out transportation.

He learned about the Julale Job Fair from a relative who encouraged him to mingle with potential employers.

“One of my aunties told me about it, she told me I should come and look at it, check it out," he said. "I am here to check out (the Guam Power Authority), (Atkins Kroll) and BQ Firepro, so I can get experience in these fields.”

Borja was pleased with the selection of employers who were present for the event, which he noted was convenient.

“It’s good to see. Instead of going to places, traveling all over for applications, it’s all in one spot,” Borja said.

Not all job seekers were unemployed, some were looking for another place to work.

“I’m looking for a better job opportunity. I have been searching for four months. It’s very difficult, Lisa Rapolla said.

Rapolla has held jobs in the past and was looking for a change, but has found, "breaking into the workforce with little or no experience is tough."

Eddie Taitague is employed full-time, but was hopeful the job fair would bring a second job, to help with the rising cost of living and family medical expenses.

“It’s good options here. I applied for Dusit Thani and security,” said Taitague, who sought part-time hours.

He wanted a second job for a little financial freedom.

“Extra money is good. Everything is starting to raise up, so I need that extra money in my pocket. I am looking for a part-time job,” he said.

He said he began the hunt for a second job about a month ago.

“I think there are a lot of jobs, it just depends on what you are looking for,” he said, recognizing that not having a college degree makes it challenging.

“Yes, because some people don’t think that I have the knowledge they are looking for, so it’s kind of hard. Honestly, it doesn’t make me feel good. Because some people say you need years of experience, and how can I get experience when I haven’t had a job yet?” he said.

'Very great'

A number of employers participated in the Julale Job Fair, among them the hotels managed by Dusit Guam.

“We are looking for all our properties, we are constantly expanding, so we are looking for potential candidates for all our properties,” said Arnie Velasco, Dusit Guam recruitment manager.

Velasco handles recruitment for Dusit Thani, Dusit Beach, The Plaza, and Bayview Hotel. The fair was the perfect place to gather candidates.

“It’s very great, we have gotten over 60 people who came by our booth and picked up applications. I believe we received over 30 applications and resumes as well. It’s really good,” Velasco said.

He said job fairs are an important asset in connecting the hotels with the community.

“I think it’s very important, it builds relationships, just constantly meeting new people, it really shows that we are out there, trying to get well known. It’s just trying to show we care, it’s part of our values, 'care, commit and can do,’" Velasco said. “We try to get out and be there for our employees, applicants, and just try to show our brand,” he added.

Velasco and his team were present to answer questions and assist job seekers who were interested in employment with Dusit Guam.

"If they have questions, we will talk about our history, our culture, our values, and it’s not just handing out applications, it’s also applying online, we have our job descriptions online as well. If they have any questions, we are always welcome to answer them,” he said.

The job fair brought private and government employers together under one roof, the Department of Public Health and Social Services used the fair to seek members for a new program which will pay a stipend to those selected.

“Currently, we have a new program, it’s called the Public Health AmeriCorps Program, we are trying to seek 80 members to help us establish a centralized contact center,” Rojuna Selvidge, DPHSS special projects coordinator, said.

The DPHSS AmeriCorps program is in partnership with the Serve Guam Commission. The contact center would serve as a hub for telephone communications with the department constituents.

“They are going to be calling into this hub, so of course we want to be able to provide the community with the needed information, … applications, referrals. So that when they call into this hub, our members will be trained to provide them with that service.”

The search for 80 members went well, Selvidge said, and in the first few hours of the Julale Job Fair the department was well received by job seekers.

“We actually have seen a lot a lot of students that just graduated, that’s what we are aiming for, as well, because the good thing about this program is after a successful year of service, they do earn a scholarship,” she said. “Right now, based on our sign-in, we have almost 70 people signed up. That means they took an application, they were interested, so we are very hopeful.”