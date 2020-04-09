Jobless and need aid? Prepare documents now, officials say

Residents who lost their job as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic should start preparing their documents now so they can avail of federal cash aid for the unemployed, officials said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday said the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program on Guam could be up and running "in the next two to three weeks."

While no exact start date for the application process has so far been given, the Guam Department of Labor recommends preparing the following now:

• Valid photo ID

• Passport

• Copies of the latest paycheck stubs

• Social Security number

• Certification letter from their employer

The governor said the U.S. Department of Labor April 6 release of an advisory on the program's operating, financial and reporting instructions takes Guam "one step closer" to getting monetary relief to the hands of those who are in dire need because of COVID-19.

“I am totally aware of the burdens and these unprecedented situations where it’s affecting our sustenance and our ability to provide what we need for our people, our family and so forth," the governor said in a Facebook message Wednesday.

The program will assist thousands of individuals on Guam who lost their job, were furloughed, or got pay cuts because of COVID-19.

The program is part of the federal government's $2 trillion relief package to address the devastating impacts of the pandemic on the economy.

In most states with unemployment checks program, it means a weekly $600 increase.

On Guam and other territories, the benefit could be more than $900, according to the federal law's language as explained by Northern Marianas Del. Gregorio Sablan.

The U.S. Labor Department's guidance states the local government will be fully reimbursed for providing jobless benefits to workers displaced by COVID-19.

The governor said on Wednesday, however, the amount of benefits hasn't been set for Guam.

“That amount is not yet finalized. We’re hoping to get the most we can get. We are negotiating and discussing with the (U.S. Department of Labor)," the governor said. "You will be getting a weekly check from the Department of Labor for 39 weeks. That’s an amount that is supposed to help you with your necessary expenses to sustain your family and also yourself.”

The governor assigned Guam Labor Director Dave Dell’Isola and Guam Economic Development Authority Deputy Administrator Artemio Hernandez to collaborate on the PUC program.

GEDA's Hernandez said they're also working on establishing an automated online process "to the maximum extent possible due to social distancing requirements, as well as an in-person process for those unable to apply online."

"We are working as quickly as possible as we understand the urgency of this to our people," Dell’Isola said in a statement.

The local department has continued to receive information related to the ongoing layoffs and furloughs directly from businesses, totaling in the thousands.

Dell'Isola had said early forecasts are showing anywhere from 30,000 to 40,000 eventual PUA program claimants.

The PUA program is separate from the one-time COVID-19 recovery cash assistance of $1,200 for those individuals making less than $75,000 a year, and the $500 per dependent child.

"This is a one-time recovery rebate to help you get through these difficult times if you are unemployed or maybe your hours were cut. I also encourage you to please apply for foods stamps – SNAP – and also we do have public assistance programs," the governor said.