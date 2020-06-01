Guam's private sector workers struggling with pay cuts or layoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic still do not have the go signal for when the application process for unemployment benefits can start online.

The only way to file for unemployment benefits is online through hireguam.com but, as of Sunday, neither the Guam Department of Labor nor the governor's office had announced a firm date the website will accept applications.

The site, hireguam.com, is live, but displaced workers were advised Saturday not to apply just yet.

The governor's office on Sunday stated an announcement will be made today. The governor's office said it checked with the Guam Labor Department to see if there was any news for the displaced workers, but there was no update as of press time Sunday.

On Saturday, the local Labor Department announced applications for unemployment benefits are online but added it "does not encourage applicants to file a claim for unemployment just yet."

"Applications filed prior to the formal launch of the online program may result in errors that could delay the qualification process," Labor officials stated in a press release distributed Saturday night.

The department still needed to "work out remaining bugs in the program," according to the release. GDOL also was still setting up its main processing center.

Once the system is up and running, workers can seek help from their mayor's office during weekdays if they need to use a computer with an internet connection to submit the online application.

Application confusion

Despite the release, the notice that the website was open made its way around various WhatsApp groups. Several displaced workers applied quickly to help offset bills that have mounted since the emergency declaration in mid-March.

For one displaced hotel worker, the process took about an hour and a half. At the end of the application, he said he received a notice that some clarification was needed and to expect an agent from the Department of Labor to contact him.

"As a first-time user of the website, the options presented can be overwhelming and intimidating," the worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said. "When filling out the application, it doesn't seem to yet factor in special cases, i.e. people that have experienced reduced hours, furlough, etc."

He said he jumped at the chance to apply because he didn't want to risk applying with the estimated 21,000 displaced private sector workers expected to get on the server when it goes live.

As for the notice suggesting the Labor Department didn't want anyone to apply, he said he didn't get that notice until after he had finished the application.

However, he said, the website did not indicate "that it was a soft launch and seemed like it was the final application."

An airline worker, who has seen reduced hours as a result of COVID-19, said the process took him about 30 minutes.

"It was just hard for me because most of the questions were for, like, people who aren't working due to COVID," said the working father, who also asked not to be named. "There were barely any answer choices about people with reduced hours."

He expressed his frustration at the lack of consistent communication. With thousands waiting for relief, he said he expected the message of when and where to apply would be made clearer to the public.

As for the message from the Labor Department on a soft launch and the directive not to apply because officials were still working out "bugs," he said it was even more frustrating to think of waiting.

"I wonder why only now they are saying not to apply after a lot of people applied. ... Makes no sense," he said

$276M for unemployment

The federal government has provided $276 million to pay unemployment benefits. The local Labor Department has estimated the cost on Guam could reach $900 million but that was for an estimate of 38,000 jobless workers.

As of Friday morning, 21,931 employees had been laid off or furloughed, or took pay cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, based on data from 1,162 employers registered on hireguam.com.