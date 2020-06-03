Jobless benefits could push people out of SNAP

Guam households may have to carefully weigh what help they need more: keeping their food subsidy through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or receiving the weekly unemployment benefits checks.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, a federally funded program that was launched just this week by the Guam Department of Labor, could affect eligibility for SNAP, said Public Welfare Director Tess Arcangel, with the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

An estimated nearly 40,000 residents could be eligible for the unemployment program, which pays up to $945 per week, according to the local labor department.

Unemployment benefits, including the additional $600 per week in pandemic unemployment compensation, are counted as unearned income for SNAP households. Receipt of the unemployment aid, says the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, "may reduce benefits for households, although they may continue receiving the maximum benefit if the state is issuing emergency allotments during the public health emergency."

"For other households, the receipt of (unemployment benefits) will put them over the income threshold and make them ineligible," the center cautions.

Those who receive the unemployment benefits must report the change in income to the local SNAP office, said Archangel.

She said the reporting should be done “immediately; when they receive it,” she said.

Arcangel said those who fail to do so risk being terminated from SNAP and would be required to refund any benefits for which they were not eligible.

Eligibility for SNAP could be affected if the recipient’s income increases to above 130% of the federal poverty level.

Recipients can report a change in income by calling or emailing the SNAP office.

Unemployment payments will expire in up to 39 weeks, and when they do, Arcangel said, households who did not qualify for SNAP while receiving unemployment checks can report a change in income and, possibility, qualify again for SNAP.

As of May 28, 46,661 individuals on Guam received benefits under SNAP.

Relief checks not counted

The Economic Impact Payment checks funded by the federal government don't affect SNAP eligibility, Arcangel said.

Residents who have received a check of $1,200 or more under the Economic Impact Payment program and are recipients of SNAP do not need to worry that the payment will affect their eligibility for the food subsidy, she said.

Archangel said according to Public Health's federal counterparts, the one-time federal cash assistance, which pays $1,200 to eligible adults plus $500 for dependents, does not count as “reoccurring income.”

“So it does not apply,” she said.