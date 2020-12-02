Jobless benefits end in 24 days

Some $64 million in federal funding is available for Guam to use for weekly unemployment benefits up to Dec. 26, even after the latest payment of $9.8 million for claims filed through Oct. 1.

Federal unemployment benefits funding expire this month, and benefit payments end after reaching the 39-week mark.

The Guam Department of Labor announced on Tuesday the payment of $9.2 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, as well as $615,000 in taxes.

This latest batch of assistance is expected to hit the banks and mail boxes by the end of this week or early next week.

This brings to nearly $450 million the total amount of individual PUA and FPUC paid to COVID-19-displaced workers in the last six months, based on Guam Labor data.

After this latest batch of payouts, Guam Labor will still have some $64 million it can tap, out of about $514 million that the U.S. Department of Labor already made available.

But that does not mean Guam can use any remaining allocated funds or the rest of the $924 million budget Guam was approved for, if there are no longer PUA and FPUC claims that needed to get paid, according to Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola.

"We can only use what we need to pay eligible claims," Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post

PUA payments will still be processed beyond December, as long as the claims were filed by this month, he said.

"I think we're OK with what we still have, about $64 million for one month," Dell'Isola said on Tuesday.

27,000 individual claims filed

In March, Guam Labor projected some 38,000 workers that could be displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic and used that to request a $924 million budget.

Dell'Isola said Guam Labor went for the worst-case scenario, to ensure that there will be enough funding available.

As of November, he said, there were only about 27,000 "individual claims filed."

This includes those who were laid off, furloughed or got work hour cuts, as well as those who were previously self-employed and were also impacted.

While some 1,700 employers issued employee separation notices covering some 32,000 employees, not all of the employees actually filed PUA and FPUC claims, according to Dell'Isola.

"I made sure that I'd ask for enough budget for the worst-case scenario, to have enough on hand," he said. "Did I overshoot it? Yes. That's better than undershooting it."

There remain some claims with issues, and Guam Labor continues to address those, he said.

Doubling the efforts

The batching of the latest PUA claims for payments comes a day after the release of the first batch of Lost Wages Assistance worth $4.7 million for some 4,000 PUA displaced workers.

Workers confirmed as early as Monday afternoon that they already received their PUA, FPUC and LWA direct deposit payments. Others received them on Tuesday.

The LWA is a result of President Donald Trump's order to add a $300 weekly aid to workers impacted by the pandemic, and states and territories may or may not add $100 weekly.

While Guam's request for the $100 weekly waiver remains pending, it's optimistic about its federal approval and already started releasing the $300 weekly aid using $45 million it already received.

Anyone receiving at least $100 in weekly PUA for weeks ending Aug. 1 to Sept. 5 are eligible to receive the extra $300.

"Per the governor’s instructions, we are doubling our efforts to get out as much unemployment money as possible by Christmas. We will be batching every Tuesday to help our people most in need and giving them the best holiday possible during this pandemic," Dell'Isola said in a separate statement Tuesday.

This includes all of the LWA, and the rest of the PUA clean claims from October and November.

Guam Labor will again batch LWA for thousands of workers.

At the rate claims are being filed and the funds that they require, Dell'Isola said it's likely that Guam will be able to pay all claims using the $64 million remaining funds.

Unless Congress extends the current PUA program beyond December or comes up with new pandemic unemployment aid, many of Guam's COVID-19-displaced workers will no longer have unemployment aid.

$25K aid per worker in 5 months

From June to November, the average amount that COVID-19-displaced workers were able to receive was about $25,000, according to Dell'Isola.

That is a substantial amount in a short period of time, he said.

A number of pandemic-displaced workers found new permanent or temporary jobs, and others are still looking for a new job or waiting for their jobs to return.

As with most of the states still grappling with COVID-19, Guam is looking forward to an extension of pandemic unemployment assistance beyond December or a new program.

Guam remains under the highest level of COVID-19 condition of readiness, but a number of businesses are allowed to operate with some limitations.

Tourism is still at a standstill but the visitor industry is preparing for the possibility of flights and tourists starting to come back in the first quarter of next year.

There have also been some 81,000 fraudulent claims worth about $700 million that Guam Labor was able to prevent from actually collecting any payment.