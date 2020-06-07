Jobless benefits processing center at GCC will open June 15

Starting June 15, the Guam Department of Labor’s processing center will be open – for appointments only – to assist individuals who do not have internet service in applying for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) programs.

Appointments can be scheduled for one-hour slots Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first two hours will be prioritized for veterans, manamko’ and persons with disabilities.

The processing center is located at the Guam Community College and will follow strict social distancing guidelines. GDOL advises claimants to note any special accommodations requests when they schedule their appointments, and to also have a working email address and proper documentation on-hand to be uploaded.

To schedule an appointment to apply for PUA and FPUC in-person, call 988-3672, 788-0729 or 689-1872 beginning June 8.

“The processing center will have PUA representatives available to assist claimants in completing their registration and weekly certifications correctly. However, we want to stress claimants will have to fill out the application online themselves,” said Labor Director David Dell’Isola. “We are also providing other processing centers at different library branches to further assist our community with their claims.”

In addition to the main processing center, GDOL will launch a mobile processing center in partnership with the Guam Public Library System.

The roving center will be at the following village library branches from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Dededo – June 15, 22, 25 & 29

• Hagåtña – June 16, 23, 27 & 30

• Merizo – June 17, 23, 27 & 30

• Yona – June 18, 24, & 26

• Agat – June 19, 24, & 26

The schedule is subject to change based on public turnout

Phone applications

GDOL will also accept PUA applications by phone starting June 8. Claimants must have an email address to register for PUA and must also be able to upload and email documents. Phone application service will be available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Claimants can call (671) 735-0518 through 0526.

Due to the high volume of calls and inquiries, the GDOL continues to ask for the public’s patience and understanding. Filing a claim takes a minimum of 45 minutes and the average time to assist a claimant with issues is a minimum of 20 minutes.

For more information, call 311 or (671) 735-0527 through 0532 during the weekdays.

For login issues, email ​webadmin@dol.guam.gov​. For claim or weekly certification issues, email pua.hotline@dol.guam.gov​.