Jobless benefits processing center opens June 15

Starting June 15, the Guam Department of Labor processing center will be open – for appointments only – to assist individuals who do not have internet service in applying for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs.

Appointments can be scheduled for one-hour slots Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The first two hours will be prioritized for veterans, manåmko' and people with disabilities.

The processing center is located at the Guam Community College campus and will follow strict social distancing guidelines. GDOL advises claimants to note any special accommodations or requests when they schedule their appointments, and also to have a working email address and proper documentation on hand to be uploaded.

To schedule an appointment to apply in person for the PUA and FPUC programs, call 671-988-3672, 788-0729 or 689-1872 beginning today.

"The processing center will have PUA representatives available to assist claimants in completing their registration and weekly certifications correctly. However, we want to stress claimants will have to fill out the application online themselves," said Labor Director David Dell'Isola. "We are also providing other processing centers at different library branches to further assist our community with their claims."

In addition to the main processing center, GDOL will launch a mobile processing center in partnership with the Guam Public Library System.

The roving center will be located from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the following village library branches:

• Dededo: June 15, 22, 25 and 29

• Hagåtña: June 16, 23, 27 and 30

• Merizo: June 17, 23, 27 and 30

• Yona: June 18, 24 and 26

• Agat: June 19, 24 and 26

The schedule is subject to change based on community turnout.

Apply by phone

GDOL will also accept PUA applications by phone starting today. Claimants must have an email address to register for PUA and must also be able to upload and email documents. Phone application service will be available weekdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Claimants can call 671-735-0518 through 0526.

Due to the high volume of calls and inquiries, GDOL continues to ask for the public's patience and understanding. Filing a claim takes a minimum of 45 minutes and the time to assist a claimant with issues is a minimum of 20 minutes.

For more information, call 311 or 671-735-0527 through 0532 during the weekdays.

For login issues, email ​webadmin@dol.guam.gov​. For claim or weekly certification issues, email pua.hotline@dol.guam.gov​.