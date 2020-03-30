Help is on the way, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Sunday afternoon in a video message on Facebook.

The governor said she signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor setting into motion local government efforts to run a federally funded program to help displaced Guam workers. A copy of the agreement wasn't available.

The unemployment benefits program will be funded under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that's part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that President Donald Trump signed into law Saturday.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Del. Gregorio Sablan said in earlier messages they had worked to include language in the law so that the Northern Marianas, Guam and other territories that don't have preexisting unemployment insurance programs would be able to extend federal jobless benefits to island residents.

"Workers in the Marianas, who lose their private sector or government job because of the coronavirus, will receive weekly unemployment checks, even though the Marianas does not have an unemployment compensation system that employers pay into," Sablan said.

The weekly benefit in the Marianas will be equal to the national average unemployment compensation benefit of about $360, plus an additional federal supplement of $600, Sablan stated. For the Marianas, Sablan added he was able to get the same total number of weeks – 39 weeks, or about nine months.

"According to staff of the House Ways and Means Committee, who worked with us on making sure laid-off workers in the Marianas would get an unemployment check, this should be about $960 per week in total," Sablan said.

US DOL-GovGuam agreement

The governor said the signing of the agreement between the government of Guam and the U.S. Department of Labor, as required under the federal CARES law, is "the first step that opens the door to initiating and mobilizing the standing up of a full-scale Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program."

"I am ordering that all efforts from my office, the director of the Guam Department of Labor and the deputy administrator of GEDA be dedicated to standing up this pandemic unemployment assistance program and that the program be sensitive to the existing social isolation and social distancing mandates required by our current reality again. I want everyone to know that this is just the first step in the process, and we are working day and night to ensure we can stand up this program as soon as possible. We did not wait for our federal counterparts to open the door and speak to us. Instead, we opened the doors ourselves. Now that they've responded, rest assured we're doing everything possible to expedite this process because I know our people desperately need this assistance," the governor said.

Individual assistance

The federal law also would provide $1,200 for each qualified adult, $2,400 for married couples and $500 for each dependent child, for a single-income household making no more than $75,000 and for couples earning no more than $150,000. Reduced assistance is available to those who make more than the threshold.

Q&A

Editor's note: Answers were provided by the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance

Question: Are self-employed also covered by the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance?

Answer: Section 2102, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, creates a temporary Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program through Dec. 31, 2020, to provide payment to those not traditionally eligible for unemployment benefits (self-employed, independent contractors, those with limited work history and others) who are unable to work as a direct result of the coronavirus public health emergency.

Q: Who gets paid under the financial assistance "rebates" for individuals?

A: Section 2201, "recovery rebates for individuals," says all U.S. residents with adjusted gross income up to $75,000 – $150,000 if married – who are not a dependent of another taxpayer – and have a work-eligible Social Security number, are eligible for the full $1,200 – $2,400 for married – rebate. In addition, they are eligible for an additional $500 per child. This is true even for those who have no income, as well as those whose income comes entirely from nontaxable means-tested benefit programs, such as SSI benefits. For the vast majority of Americans, no action on their part will be required in order to receive a rebate check. A taxpayer's 2019 income tax return, if filed, or in the alternative their 2018 return, is sufficient. This includes many low-income individuals who file a tax return in order to take advantage of the refundable Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.

Q: Can I tap into my retirement savings to cope with the COVID-19 economic downturn?

A: Under Section 2202, on special rules for use of retirement funds, and consistent with previous disaster-related relief, the provision waives the 10% early withdrawal penalty for distributions up to $100,000 from qualified retirement accounts for coronavirus-related purposes made on or after January 1, 2020. In addition, income attributable to such distributions would be subject to tax over three years, and the taxpayer may recontribute the funds to an eligible retirement plan within three years without regard to that year's cap on contributions. Further, the provision provides flexibility for loans from certain retirement plans for coronavirus-related relief. A coronavirus-related distribution is one made to an individual: (1) who is diagnosed with COVID-19, (2) whose spouse or dependent is diagnosed with COVID-19, or (3) who experiences adverse financial consequences as a result of being quarantined, furloughed, laid off, having work hours reduced, being unable to work due to lack of child care due to COVID-19, closing or reducing hours of a business owned or operated by the individual due to COVID-19, or other factors as determined by the Treasury Secretary.