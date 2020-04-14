Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell’Isola on Monday asked for patience and understanding from those who stand to benefit from an estimated $900 million in federal unemployment aid as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a huge, complicated undertaking," Dell’Isola said. "We are moving as fast as we can based on the information we have from the U.S. Department of Labor."

Dell’Isola said he hopes Tuesday's conference call with USDOL officials will further provide more guidance on the implementation of two pandemic unemployment compensation programs.

The programs have the potential to provide each Guam worker who has suffered job loss, a furlough or pay cuts because of the public health crisis, a total of up to $960 a week for the first 13 weeks, and up to about $360 a week for 26 weeks after that.

"Nothing comes close to an unemployment program of this magnitude on Guam," Dell’Isola said.

During prior major disasters, up to about 4,000 people applied for unemployment assistance amounting to "less than $10 million," Dell’Isola said.

In contrast, the COVID-19 federal unemployment assistance could have about 38,000 applications totaling some $900 million in assistance for 39 weeks.

While members of Congress and federal law have indicated weeks earlier that the federal unemployment programs related to the pandemic apply to Guam workers, the director said his department relies on the U.S. Department of Labor for guidance.

So far, local government officials are encouraging residents to avail of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for assistance.

Those who have already been out of a job or a lowered salary because of COVID-19 are asked to prepare documents to apply for federal pandemic unemployment assistance.

It could still take about two weeks for the application process to be implemented, Dell’Isola said.

But once the application process is in place following further guidance from USDOL, Dell’Isola said, the local labor department will be able to make a decision on each application as quickly as possible.

Besides the unemployment assistance, Guam taxpayers are also eligible to receive a one-time COVID-19 stimulus check of $1,200 for single tax filers and $2,400 for couples based on 2018 tax returns, plus $500 for each dependent child.

Help for those who don't file taxes

On Monday, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes asked Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Shimizu to look into the inclusion of Guam workers who may not have filed taxes because their income did not exceed $12,200 in 2019.

Barnes said while Guam will be using 2018 filings, there are still individuals who did not file taxes due to a variety of reasons.

"These individuals, many of whom make up some of our island's most vulnerable populations, are in desperate need of this relief," the speaker wrote.

She asked Shimizu "to allow these individuals to apply – to the extent possible as permissible by federal law."