Joe Carbullido has been appointed to be the director of the Department of Corrections.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero made the announcement during a visit and uniform inspection at the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao on Friday.

"I want to thank Joe for stepping up to the task. I know that acting Director Frank Ishizaki worked very closely with Joe to get him prepared," said Leon Guerrero. "We look to greater things from you."

Ishizaki stepped down on Friday due to health reasons.

"I am very sad, but I understand that he wants to move on and help with more of his quality of life. He has pledged that he will be around for guidance and help," Leon Guerrero said of Ishizaki.

"Governor, thank you for letting me play at corrections for two months," said Ishizaki.

"During my short watch, we initiated the recidivism reduction initiative. If we just follow everything we have done in years past, then we should do better."

DOC currently has 195 on its staff, including 36 new recruits. Carbullido said DOC plans to bring more officers on board, as it signed off on 24 new hires.

"I expect teamwork. Everyone has a role and a job to do. Nothing else is expected from you but to do your job," said Carbullido. "The biggest challenge is the ongoing work in order to stabilize this agency with the staffing and support required to function with normalcy."

He said the long-term plan is to build a new prison facility to help with overcrowding.

"The advice that I give to you moving forward: Stay focused on the job and continue to do your part as a team player. Although it may seem to be falling apart at times, in the face of scorn and ridicule from the public, only all of you know what it's like and what it takes to run this agency," he said. "Let all the amateur quarterbacks talk all they want, but until they stand or walk in your shoes inside this fence, they will never have a clue or understanding on all the adversities you face. Stand tall and be proud."

Carbullido was temporarily assigned from the Guam Police Department to DOC in 2019 after the sudden resignation of Joey Terlaje as deputy director. Carbullido is also the third director to be appointed under the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration.

Carbullido said he would have to step down or retire from his position at GPD once the Legislature confirms him as DOC's new leader.