Lannie Walker | The Guam Daily Post

Musician Joe Guam is all about positivity.

And recent events on Guam have not changed that – in fact, it has only strengthened the message he and his wife Jackie live by and share with others.

“We have a 'positivity-only policy.' If it is something that is negative, first we don’t acknowledge it, and then we don’t feed it any energy,” he said.

Joe has shared the CHamoru culture through music for 22 years and plays as many as 320 shows a year.

“Being a performer and an entertainer, we promote gatherings. That’s what we do. But to promote a gathering right now is quite irresponsible, so we made a decision with our partners to cancel our events,” he said.

Despite canceling his shows for the month, Joe Guam hasn’t stopped making music.

“I was thinking, 'There has to be some sort of bright side to all of this that is going on,'” he said.

So he has used the newfound free time to write a new song about solidarity in difficult times.

“In times of struggle, the lines of division come down ... and when the lines of division come down, we see a lot of positivity,” he said. “Creativity combined with genuine feelings and emotions of love for people breeds a lot of new and wonderful things.”

He has also embraced the extra time he is able to spend with his 9-month-old son Capo and 5-year-old daughter Dolce.

Many of his followers on social media have responded to the hashtag he started, #brightsideofgu, sharing that they, too, are finding comfort with loved ones.

“People are finding a lot of joy and happiness in their families right now,” he said.

But Joe Guam is also conscientious of the reality facing the island.

“COVID-19 is not anything to be taken lightly, and it’s definitely not a good thing. But despite everything that is happening, there are always positives that come out of depressions or recessions,” he said.

And he and his family are keeping room in their heart for those outside their home.

“We are praying. We are praying hard for all of the medical staff and the first responders and all the critical people that are working on Guam,” he said.

Find Joe Guam on twitter @joeguam and on Facebook @joeguammusic.