Joseph Gamboa came home to Guam from the San Francisco Bay area where he co-runs a business and was headed to Guam Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning to be with his father when a pickup slammed into his vehicle in Tamuning.

The collision left Joe Gamboa fighting for his life.

“It’s been a challenge sitting by his bedside. He is still sedated. There are multiple injuries that continue to be life-threatening and we just keep asking our family and friends to keep sending the prayers. It really helps,” said Roy Gamboa, during a fundraiser at Applebee’s on Wednesday for his brother. “We have to be strong because my father is also at GMH. He’s battling cancer but is looking a lot better.”

“Joe is loved by many. It’s very difficult to sit here and know that he is in a whole lot of pain.”

The crash could have been avoided, Roy Gamboa said.

His 37-year-old brother is in the intensive care unit.

On June 5, the driver of a pickup truck, who investigators have said is a Navy sailor, sped through the intersection at Farenholt Avenue and crashed into the victim's car as he was driving along Gov. Carlos Camacho Road around 3 a.m.

“The Navy is aware of the incident and is fully cooperating with Guam Police Department investigators as they conduct their investigation,” according to a statement from Joint Region Marianas.

The unidentified sailor was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrest has been made.

Roy Gamboa said his brother can move his right arm and legs but will be on a long journey toward healing.

Supporters have given more than $50,000 to the GoFundMe account created a couple of days ago to help the family with medical expenses.

On Wednesday, Applebee’s hosted a dine and donate event where customers were able to give 10% of their meal purchase to benefit Joe Gamboa's family.

“We had supporters for Joe reach out to us,” said Champ Camacho, director of operations for Applebee’s Guam. “We had to call in all our troops, all hands on deck … They all want to come out and support. No one wants to go through what he is going through. It does touch the heart, so it's great people are coming out to support him.”

Joe Gamboa’s best friend, Dominique Rose Felix, said she did not hesitate to coordinate the event.

'Grateful for the response'

“At first, it was very tough, but as each day passed, I couldn’t help but channel my inner Joe and just keep fighting to move forward. He is so positive and optimistic that I couldn’t help but be that way. He is so loving,” said Felix, who was grateful for the response from the community. “It’s a testament to who he is and despite the circumstances of why and how this came about, I can’t help but think that it really is just a reflection of who he is and why people are doing this to support.”

Jerry Torres, Joe Gamboa’s roommate from California, is also on island with him. The two operate a barbecue business in the Bay Area called GH BBQ that sells CHamoru food and "shares the culture of Guam one bite at a time."

“Joe is literally one of my best friends. We’ve been trying to support the family with the medical bills. It’s been good,” said Torres. “Joe is the hostess with the mostest. He will always try to feed you, give you a drink and make sure you are having the best time ever. He really goes above and beyond for everybody even if he just met you.”

Nearly a week has gone by since the crash, and loved ones continue to thank the community for their prayers.

Strength and courage

“Joe, you got this. We have no doubt in your strength and your courage and love for yourself and your family to get through this. We cannot wait to see you,” Felix said.

“Get better. We miss and love you. Hurry up so we can drink,” Torres said.

“It’s tough. But it’s been very overwhelming by seeing the amount of love and support that my brother has shown with all of his friends both here and in the Bay Area,” Roy Gamboa said. “Words can’t express how appreciative we are and all we can say from our family is that we love you all and to keep praying because Joe makes progress, and he hears the prayers.”