Joey Terlaje denies felonious restraint, official misconduct charges

Joey Alan Acfalle Terlaje, a former Department of Corrections deputy director and former court marshal, denied the charges in the indictment handed down against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Terlaje, 45, pleaded not guilty to felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two counts of official misconduct as misdemeanors. It’s alleged that he exposed the victim to risk of serious bodily injury at a barbecue in 2017 and ignored and abused his position as a government official in relation to a crime.

Terlaje showed up with his family members at the Judiciary on Wednesday for his arraignment, but marshals denied him access into the courthouse due to his elevated body temperature.

The Guam Daily Post questioned Terlaje about the allegations before he left the court to appear virtually before the magistrate judge at his attorney’s office.

Reporter: Do you want to answer any questions about the indictment?

Terlaje: No comment, Nick.

Reporter: Nothing you want to say at this time?

Terlaje: Not to you.

Reporter: Ok. Anything you want to say to the people of Guam or others in public office?

Terlaje: Nope. No comment. Everything will come out through my attorneys office.

Reporter: Got it. And your attorney is Jay Arriola?

Terlaje: That is correct.

Reporter: How has this time been for you and for your family?

Terlaje: No comment. No further comment.

Terlaje waived his right to a speedy trial and remains free on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas requested Terlaje stay away from the alleged victim, along with Superior Court probation officers and court marshals, excluding his assigned probation officer.

He told the court he would provide a list of witnesses to be included in that stay-away request.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola argued that the statute of limitations for the first charge of indictment has expired.

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan told Arriola to make his argument before Judge Vernon Perez, who was assigned to the case.

Terlaje is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date.

He was also ordered to check in with probation weekly. It was said in court that the government is working to have him check in with U.S. Probation due to the potential conflict with government witnesses.

Indictment

The investigation that led to the indictment was ongoing for months and announced by the Office of the Attorney General days after District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood asked federal prosecutors why other public officials were not charged in the bribery and extortion case involving Jesse Blas, former Yona mayor.

Terlaje was a captain with the U.S. Marshals Service division at the Judiciary of Guam before he was appointed in December 2018 to serve as deputy director at DOC.

In September 2019, he resigned from the DOC position after he was named by federal investigators as an alleged associate of the former mayor. Blas is serving a three-year sentence in federal prison for extortion in a broader drug-dealing investigation.

During Blas’ case, federal investigators presented an audio recording that indicates Terlaje allegedly dragged a then-girlfriend of Blas away from a barbecue and into a house where she was held for three days. In one recording, the former mayor was heard scolding his former girlfriend, Vickilyn Teregeyo, a local court drug case defendant.