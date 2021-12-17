A Superior Court grand jury panel has indicted Joey Alan Acfalle Terlaje, a former Department of Corrections deputy director, of felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two charges of official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

The indictment in the local court was announced Friday by the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

The indictment in the local court occurred just a few days after the highest federal judge on Guam, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, questioned why other public officials who had been under federal investigation related to former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas's bribery and extortion case hadn't been brought to justice.

Terlaje was named in federal court documents, but not charged in federal court, as an associate of former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas. Blas is serving a three-year sentence in federal prison for bribery and extortion in a broader drug-dealing investigation.

Terlaje resigned from his Cabinet post at the local Department of Corrections after his name was mentioned in Blas' federal case.

In a press release, the Guam Attorney General's Office stated, "Terlaje is accused of exposing the victim to risk of serious bodily injury at a barbeque back in 2017 and for ignoring and abusing his position as a government official in relation to a crime committed."

"This follows several months of active investigation by the Office of the Attorney General, to include the collection and review of evidence and witness interviews," according to the AG's office.

In one recording previously played in Blas’ case, the former mayor was heard scolding his former girlfriend Vickilyn Teregeyo, a local court drug case defendant.

“Even though we fought, and I slapped you and choked you and threw you around, s--- happens. I still went out to the court for you and said I didn’t want you locked up,” Blas said in the recording. “I am connected to that courthouse, and I can make s--- happen. They were pushing to get that warrant out and it had nothing to do with Joey Terlaje.”

The FBI has testified that at least six people – including Terlaje – were under investigation, adding that Blas hit Teregeyo and Terlaje dragged her into a residence at a barbecue, where she allegedly was held hostage for three days.

Joey Terlaje is Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje's son.

The senator, who has oversight over the judiciary and public safety, was overseas for medical reasons and could not be reached for comment.

But in March 2021, Sen. Terlaje asked Judiciary of Guam officials at a legislative hearing whether the court was investigating his son.

"Was there any formal complaint or any misconduct filed by the court by (Vickilyn) Teregeyo, or did anyone that was present at a barbecue back in 2017 that my son - and marshals were there, probation officers were there - that my son assaulted, tied her up for three days, and beat her up and everything, was there any report of that incident happening?" Sen. Terlaje asked in the March hearing.

"This lady, Teregeyo, and I guess you know who she is, had mentioned that she was assaulted by Joey (Terlaje) in the presence of marshals and probation officers. And that my son tied her up for three days, assaulted her. And I just wanted to find out was there any complaint filed by Vickilyn Teregeyo regarding that incident," he said.

Kristina Baird, the administrator of the courts, said they could not comment about any ongoing proceedings before the court.

Jose Terlaje said he wanted to bring it up because "when we checked with the Guam Police Department or even the court, there was no complaint made by this one individual."

"And the reason why there was no complaint (is) because I would think that it didn't happen at all," said Sen. Terlaje at the March legislative hearing.