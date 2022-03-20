Former Department of Corrections Deputy Director Joey Alan Acfalle Terlaje wants the government to hand over more evidence ahead of his trial set for Aug. 31 in the Superior Court of Guam.

Terlaje, who pleaded not guilty to felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two counts of official misconduct as misdemeanors, appeared virtually before Judge Alberto Tolentino.

A hearing on the motions was set for March 31.

The former marshal at the Judiciary remains free on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

He stands accused of exposing an alleged victim to a risk of serious bodily injury at a barbecue in 2017, and ignoring and abusing his position as a government official in relation to a crime, the Office of the Attorney General has alleged.

Investigators alleged that he helped then-mayor of Yona, Jesse Blas, who allegedly beat his girlfriend and detained her for three days.