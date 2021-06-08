The man accused in Sunday’s deadly stabbing of 39-year-old Virginia Laguana in Tamuning is facing murder charges.

John Richard Bass III, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, aggravated assault, attempted murder, family violence, child abuse, reckless conduct, and possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He is being held at the Department of Corrections and is expected to answer to the charges in the Superior Court of Guam today.

After a nearly 24-hour manhunt, the Guam Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, Special Operations Division, and Neighborhood Patrol Division located the suspect along Chalan Cabesa in Yigo around 12:30 pm on Monday.

Bass was wanted in connection to a stabbing reported at the Hotel Mai’Ana along Route 10A in in Tamuning on Sunday afternoon.

A 19-year-old woman was also injured in the incident and treated at the Guam Regional Medical City.