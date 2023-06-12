John Bordallo Bell received a split verdict in his trial stemming from accusations he held several employees hostage at his law office.

On Friday in the Superior Court of Guam, a jury returned a verdict after a day of deliberations in the trial for Bell, a former attorney. He faced three charges each of terrorizing and felonious restraint as third-degree felonies and three counts of assault as misdemeanors.

Bell was found guilty of one count of terrorizing and two counts of assault as misdemeanors. He was acquitted of felonious restraint charges, but the jury had the option to find him guilty of the lesser charge of unlawful restraint as a misdemeanor, which it did.

The jury also acquitted Bell of the two remaining counts of terrorizing and a misdemeanor assault charge.

Bell remains confined at the Department of Corrections.

Actions

On July 31, 2021, Bell asked four of his female employees to come to work on a Saturday and immediately told them to sit down and be quiet, charging documents stated.

When police responded to the disturbance, one of the women reported Bell threatened to cut off her hands and bash her head on the desk if she tried to use her cellphone. When the victim tried to call the police, Bell allegedly grabbed her by her neck and slammed her head against the desk.

A second victim told officers that Bell started yelling at her when she showed up for work, kept her from leaving the building and threatened to break her face if she tried to use her cellphone. He said the mafia, the government and senators were out to get him, according to court documents.

A third victim alleged Bell threatened to harm her if she moved and when she tried to get up to leave, Bell shoved her back in the chair. The woman also alleged Bell grabbed her cellphone and threw it across the room when she tried to text a family member to call the police.