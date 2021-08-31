Attorney John Bell, who stands accused of holding four women hostage inside his Tamuning law office, will remain in the Department of Corrections, as he searches for a new attorney.

He is being held on $50,000 bail due to multiple violations from Adult Probation Service that alleged harassed the victims on social media, and testing positive for using methamphetamine.

Bell appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Monday.

However, Bell could not answer to the allegations, as it was said in court that he terminated services of defense attorney Mike Phillips.

The court allowed him more time to find new legal counsel. Judge Cenzon also ordered that Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness handover the report for the evaluation performed on Bell before he released custody.

He is scheduled back in court on Sept. 8.

Bell was indicted by a grand jury after being charged with three counts of terrorizing and three counts of felonious restraint as third-degree felonies; and three counts of assault as misdemeanors.

On July 31, Guam police officers responded to a disturbance where they saw the suspect come outside carrying a crying child.

As officers met with the suspect, four women ran out of a side door screaming hysterically and crying, as they told police that the suspect had kept them hostage, court documents state.

The victims alleged that the suspect threatened to cut off their hands and bash their heads.

He allegedly grabbed one victim by the neck and slammed her head against a desk.

Bell also threatened the victims to keep them from leaving the building, adding that the mafia, the government and senators are out to get him, documents state.