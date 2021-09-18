A former Major League Baseball player indicted on illegal drugs and weapons charges denied the allegations filed against him the Superior Court of Guam.

John Hattig Jr., 41, appeared before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Friday.

Hattig pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card as a third-degree felony and possession of a concealed firearm as a third-degree felony.

He waived his rights to a speedy trial.

Hattig remains under house arrest.

On July 22, Guam police received a call about a man walking around with what appeared to be a firearm at Mai'Ana Airport Plaza in Tamuning.

During a search, officers reportedly found a .45-caliber pistol with an extended magazine loaded with 17 rounds; three plastic baggies containing methamphetamine; two plastic baggies containing meth residue; three yellow pills and one white pill, later identified as Xanax; a digital scale; and $80 cash, Post files state.