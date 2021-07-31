Guam’s first Major League Baseball player was indicted Friday in the Superior Court of Guam on illegal drugs and weapons charges.

A grand jury handed down the indictment against John Hattig Jr., 41, charging him with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony; possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card as a third-degree felony; and possession of a concealed firearm as a third-degree felony.

Hattig is scheduled to answer the charges in court during an arraignment hearing scheduled for Aug. 13.

Hattig remains under house arrest.

On July 22, Guam police received a call about a man walking around with what appeared to be a firearm at Mai'Ana Airport Plaza in Tamuning.

According to court documents, Hattig told police there was a gun in the shoulder bag and that he had taken the gun from his friend who had argued with his girlfriend.

During a search, officers found a .45-caliber pistol with an extended magazine, loaded with 17 rounds; three plastic baggies containing methamphetamine; two plastic baggies containing meth residue; three yellow pills and one white pill, later identified as Xanax; a digital scale; and $80 cash, Post files state.

Hattig allegedly told police his Guam firearms ID card was expired.