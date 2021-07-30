Guam’s first Major League Baseball player was indicted on illegal drugs and weapons charges in the Superior of Guam on Friday.

A grand jury handed down the indictment against John Hattig Jr., 41, charging him with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony; possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card as a third-degree felony; and possession of a concealed firearm as a third-degree felony.

He is scheduled to answer the charges in court during an arraignment hearing scheduled for Aug. 13.

Hattig currently remains under house arrest.

On July 22, Guam police received a call about a man walking around with what appeared to be a firearm at Mai'Ana Airport Plaza in Tamuning.

According to court documents, Hattig told police there was a gun in the shoulder bag and that he had taken the gun from his friend who had argued with his girlfriend.

During a search, officers found a .45-caliber pistol, with an extended magazine, loaded with 17 rounds; three plastic baggies containing methamphetamine; two plastic baggies containing meth residue; three yellow pills and one white pill, later identified as Xanax; a digital scale; and $80 cash, Post files state.

Hattig allegedly told police his Guam firearms ID card was expired.