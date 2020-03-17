Joint Information sent out a summary of updates this morning on COVID-19

The Joint Information Center's latest COVID-19 update includes information on local laws regarding curfew for teens 17 and younger and price gouging.

Here's the press release:

Joint Information Center – JIC Release No. 8

March 17, 2020, 12 p.m. (ChST)

Price Gouging Law Enacted; Curfew Law Enforcement

There remain three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guam. To date, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) has tested a total of twenty-six (26) cases of COVID-19. The Government of Guam has implemented its planned COVID-19 response to identify and contain transmission on island.

Bill 208-35 is now Guam P.L. 35-74

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero signed into law Bill 208-35, relative to preventing price gouging during a state of emergency. Guam P.L. 35-74 would freeze markups on the prices of goods or services deemed to be in short supply, or in danger of becoming short in supply as a result of a catastrophic event that prompts an emergency declaration. The executive order will place a freeze on price markups a day before a disaster and for no more than 30 days. Merchants will be able to cover higher costs incurred from air freight on the sale prices of imported goods that would normally be imported via ocean freight.

Merchants who violate that law may owe up to three times the gross profits on overcharged goods. They can also be liable for five times the amount of inflated services and rentals.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) recommends consumers use email when communicating their price gouging concerns and other matters related to the OAG office due to the current operation status. Info for price gouging should be directed to Consumer Protection Division. Email consumerprotection@oagguam.org.

Curfew Law In

line with mitigating and containing the spread of COVID-19, the Guam Police Department will be enforcing the curfew laws in pursuant to Guam Code Annotated Title 9 Chapter 31-65.

As defined in Subsection (a) Curfew Hours for Minors:

Curfew Hours means:

10:00 p.m. on any Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday until 6:00 a.m. of the following day; and 12:01 a.m. until 6:00 a.m. on any Saturday or Sunday

A minor is defined as any person under seventeen (17) years of age

As defined in Subsection (b) offenses:

A minor commits an offense if he or she remains in any public place or on the premises of any establishment on Guam during the curfew hours.

A parent or guardian of a minor commits an offense if he or she knowingly permits, or by insufficient control allows, the minor to remain in any public place or on the premises of any establishment on Guam during curfew hours.

The owner, operator, or any employee of an establishment commits an offense if he knowingly allows a minor to remain upon the premises of the establishment during curfew hours.

As defined in subsection (e) Penalties:

A person who violates a provision of this Chapter is guilty of a separate offense for each day or part of a day during which the violation is committed, continued, or permitted. Each offense, upon conviction, is punishable by a fine not to exceed Five Hundred Dollars ($500).

Large Gatherings

The current guidance on large gatherings remains in place. Executive Order 2020-04 maintains that large gatherings of 50 or more people in a single room or single space at the same time for social, spiritual, and recreational activities, including, but not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events, parades, concerts, festivals, fiestas, conventions, fundraisers, and similar activities throughout Guam are prohibited.

The Executive Order also limits the occupancy of any place of business or public accommodation for which attendance is anticipated to be fewer than 50 people, and shall operate at no greater than 50% occupancy and no greater than 50% of seating capacity. This directive does not apply to retail establishments providing basic food and necessities such as grocery and convenience stores, hospitals, pharmacies, or other medical offices and facilities.

Stay Up to Date with Reputable Sources

