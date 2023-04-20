Lawmakers gathered Wednesday at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña to continue a joint oversight hearing with officials from the Department of Revenue and Taxation and the Office of Public Accountability, over recent audits involving military construction projects and the assessment and collection of excise taxes for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products.

The first topic of discussion was the audit on business privilege tax collections for military construction projects, which found several deficiencies and a total reported financial impact of more than $22 million.

However, DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu presented lawmakers with adjustments to that impact based on DRT responses to various OPA findings. Taking those adjustments into account, the overall financial impact would drop to about $1.5 million.

“The question is whether it's $22 million or $1.5 million. … Of course, it's not acceptable, that's why we have an exam (branch),” Mansapit-Shimizu said.

The director added later, “What I can say is that our team is working on it, and we have been working on it even since 2019 and probably prior.”

DRT did establish a Compliance Initiative program for federal contractors, which began around early 2021, she said.

Phase two of the program was said to begin in the second quarter of the fiscal year, which ended in March, but Mansapit-Shimizu said Wednesday that it would begin this month, a change that Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz would highlight later in the hearing.

DRT is considering other initiatives, such as changing tax forms for clarity and continued collaboration with the OPA, but the department has not yet connected with Defense Finance and Accounting Service, which makes direct payments to contractors.

'It's all academic'

That is something that needs to happen, according to Cruz.

“All of the assertions of how much should be subtracted is all academic. … Until we meet with DFAS, we will never know how much exactly has been paid to the contractors that have been working on Guam,” the public auditor said. “I commend (OPA) staff for making some kind of calculation, but it's all academic.”

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes requested the audit on military construction projects nearly two years ago. She said Wednesday that losing out on even $1 million was not acceptable because that money could otherwise be used for local purposes.

“In the ultimate end, … I think that collaboration and even calling, whether it be DFAS or what have you, to update to see what's going on, to see what needs to be updated, I think is key. … If we have any resources that is escaping the government of Guam, we need to find a way to capture it,” she added.

Mansapit-Shimizu said they did reach out to federal counterparts to get in communication with DFAS, but were not successful. Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, offered to connect the two agencies.

The DRT director acknowledged that there is “absolutely” a need to connect with DFAS, but as to why that meeting hasn't happened yet, she said her team is focused on phase two of the Compliance Initiative program. Meeting with DFAS or connecting with the rear admiral is something the department will have to “work on,” Mansapit-Shimizu added.

Employee issues

Employee resource issues at DRT have been part of the discussion of tax collections, and the topic was also presented at Wednesday's hearing.

Mansapit-Shimizu said the department is not only losing employees to the federal government, but also to retirement, private entities, and to other GovGuam agencies. Recent adjustments to the government of Guam general pay plan probably serve as a “great first step,” but there “really needs to be” something to address parity, according to the director.

“For example, in our examination branch, we've lost one person so far, and we'll lose another person this month to the Department of Administration,” Mansapit-Shimizu said.

“In our agency, we have very technical positions. … The pay scale for … an accountant … in our agency may not even be, or start out at, the same scale in another agency. … Definitely, there is a need to look at the positions and to have some level of (pay) parity across the government,” she added.

Cruz said Mansapit-Shimizu had inherited a department that has been “grossly underpaid” and he did not know if that had been a conscious decision by the government, referring to a “disturbing” comment heard in a prior hearing, about the government disabling its tax collection agency if it did not want to collect taxes.

The public auditor added that DRT needs to be included in the “market premium pay” policy that DOA recommended establishing to target compensation issues for positions in which the market demands higher pay than the GPP can compensate.

Not reconciling

On the use tax audit, Cruz recalled a “prescient” comment from last week's public hearing on Bill 47-37, about there being no reconciliation between the amount of tobacco products going in bonded warehouses and the amount coming out.

Tobacco wholesalers can delay tax payments by storing products in bonded warehouses. Taxes are due by the 20th day of the following month after products are withdrawn from the warehouse. This practice has been concerning for the OPA.

“Revenue and Taxation gets the bill of lading from (Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency). It knows what was in the bill of lading, it confirmed it when it emptied the container,” Cruz said.

“The problem is they're not reconciling, and they're not auditing. Their (business privilege tax) people are out there religiously counting down every case (of product) that goes out, but nobody is going back and saying, 'We started out with 5,000 (cases) in this container, we've released 5,000. Have they paid for 5,000?'” he added.

Bill withdrawn, audit announced

Bill 47 would have repealed Guam's tobacco tax stamp law, as well as the portions of tax law that allow the use of bonded warehouses. The latter had been a recurring recommendation from the OPA. However, the bill was withdrawn last week following the public hearing.

“It was very disappointing that last week, the bill that was going to do that, was withdrawn,” Cruz said Wednesday.

The public auditor also announced that the OPA will, at some point this year, begin auditing the collection of alcoholic beverage taxes.

“I do not, and I cannot, believe that the only amount that is being collected from alcoholic beverages is a piddly amount of $4 million,” Cruz said. “With the amount of alcohol that goes on in this island, it's impossible. And so we're going to do it. We're going to do the reconciling. We're going to get the bills of lading from everybody, and we're going to multiply every single can, every single bottle, and we're going to try to see how much we think it ought to be. And I'm almost positive that it's not going to be $4 million.”

Later, during the discussion about what needs to be done to ensure businesses comply with tax laws, the public auditor recommended mandating that if a business has an outstanding tax liability, they will get no license.