Monday's joint oversight hearing with the Office of Public Accountability and Department of Revenue and Taxation was pushed back to next week so DRT officials could address work related to the tax season.

Sen. Roy Quinata, chair of one of the oversight committees, recessed the hearing to April 19.

“This will allow the members to provide their two questions and allow time for OPA and DRT to prepare responses,” Quinata said, following some comments from the public auditor and DRT officials, which touched on staffing shortfalls at the tax department.

The oversight was called to discuss two recent audits published by the OPA, one on business privilege tax collections on military construction projects, and the other on the assessment and collection of excise taxes for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products.

The audit of military construction found several deficiencies and a total reported financial impact of more than $22 million.

Meanwhile, the audit of excise taxes concluded that if alcohol and tobacco tax payments were required immediately, excise tax assessments and collections could be performed more promptly and accurately, and could improve tax administration.

Tobacco wholesalers can delay tax payments through the use of bonded warehouses. The OPA stated in the audit that, due to a staffing shortage at DRT's BPT branch, the procedures required for assessing tobacco taxes at bonded warehouses have affected the branch's management of other mandates.

Bonded warehouses have been long-standing concerns, and Bill 47-37, introduced by Sen. Joe San Agustin, proposes to do away with the law allowing their use.

Before Monday's hearing recessed, Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz said there is no adversarial relationship between the OPA and DRT, and commended the handful of individuals working at DRT's BPT branch.

“The thing is, we both agree that there needs to be more people in that division. In the two audits that we pointed out, in the cigarettes tax one, we both agree that the tax should be collected at the port and the (BPT division) should not have to be going out and doing counts for the release (of tobacco products), counts for burning, counts for whatever,” Cruz said.

The public auditor added that the same thing could be said for the audit on military construction, noting that the 2014 audit from the Department of the Interior Office of Inspector General recommended that DRT increase its staff. That audit concluded that the government of Guam lost out on millions of dollars in potential tax revenue due to inadequate collections, especially on military contracts.

“They haven't had the opportunity to, but (DRT) agrees that they need to enlarge the number of (full-time employees) they have in that division,” Cruz said.

DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu said that, even prior to her coming on board in 2019, the department has not had a permanent BPT supervisor.

“So it has been challenging,” she said. “We appreciate the public auditor's recognition of that.”

According to Cruz, the purpose of the military construction taxes audit was to point out how the OPA could assist DRT in fulfilling its responsibility, adding that a recommendation to collaborate with Defense Finance and Accounting Service “really has to be done.” DFAS makes direct payments to contractors and makes arrangements for payment information.

The OPA recommended collaborating with DFAS to obtain information on actual contract payments for awarded contracts and perform periodic audits.

Mansapit-Shimizu said DRT has reached out to federal counterparts and did meet with Joint Region Marianas in recent years past to discuss issues involving tax collections for military contractors.

JRM and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas require contractors to remain accountable for the payment of applicable federal, state and local business taxes, JRM Public Affairs Officer Lt. Cmdr. Katie Koenig told The Guam Daily Post.

“In 2010, at the request of DRT, NAVFAC Marianas acquisition professionals worked closely with the agency to include Guam-specific guidance and information concerning taxes, licenses and withholdings in standard military construction (MILCON) bid solicitations. The new language was included in all MILCON bid solicitations to encourage contractors to initiate licensing and registration as a Guam business with the Department of Revenue and Taxation,” Koenig said.

JRM does not pay contractors working on MILCON projects – that falls on DFAS – nor does its mission include collecting taxes or assisting in tax collection. But JRM did offer to assist in connecting DRT with DFAS and, according to Koenig, will continue to work with DRT to facilitate enforcement of tax compliance.

“Although this is not a direct function of the Department of Defense on Guam, our contracting officers and acquisition professionals continue to advocate for the DRT. We maintain open communications with the government of Guam, the Guam Legislature and the office of the public auditor, and will continue to share information about contract awards with all stakeholders to enhance the government's ability to enforce tax compliance on Guam,” Koenig said.