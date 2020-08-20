In response to the continued high numbers in COVID-19 positive cases, the Joint Region Marianas, Andersen Air Force Base, and Naval Base Guam, transitioned to Health Protection Condition C.

A press release was sent out around 3:30 p.m. Thursday saying the heightened health condition is effective immediately.

While there are no changes to installation access for eligible persons, AAFB and NBG "may institute changes to individual base amenities as required to maintain mission readiness."

Department of Defense leadership and public health professionals continue to examine data on the prevalence of COVID-19 to make risk-based decisions on the measures needed to protect the health of service members, civilians, and families, to prevent the further spread of the virus, and to preserve war fighting readiness.