Parties will begin selecting a jury in the murder trial of defendant Joshua Palacios this month.

Newly appointed defense attorney Tom Fisher asked the court for time to prepare for trial after multiple attorneys withdrew from the case due to conflicts.

It was said in court that the case involves more than 60 potential witnesses.

Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto told Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Friday that Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 has made trial preparations challenging. However, she said, the prosecution is ready.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Dec. 21.

Perez said he hopes that it would take less than one day to select a jury.

Palacios is charged with murder as a first-degree felony, with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He allegedly told investigators he had been using methamphetamine in the days leading up to the shooting and the drug can cause him to black out.

On July 28, 2019, Keith Castro was allegedly struck by Thomas Mark Taitano multiple times with a baton as the pair fought at a Yigo residence.

Palacios then allegedly fatally shot Castro, Post files state.

In March, Taitano pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief to a motor vehicle as a third-degree felony.