College students from across Micronesia take a closer look at mental health, gender identity and environmental responsibility in the recently released second volume of the Undergraduate Research Journal of Micronesia.

First launched by the University of Guam in 2017, the journal serves as an opportunity for undergraduate students to showcase academic writing and join a larger academic conversation.

“It supports the work of undergraduates in Micronesia who partake in the rigorous processes of researching and writing, and it gives value to their unique and important voices and perspectives,” editor Kisha Borja-Quichocho-Calvo said.

The first volume centered on different research subjects pertaining to the Micronesian region. The second volume focuses on perspectives from UOG’s psychology program, according to Teresita Perez, professor of English at UOG. Perez said she and Yoshito Kawabata decided to work with capstone papers from Kawabata's psychology classes, but the context changed dramatically.

“We decided then that the themes in this volume could provide insight to help readers make sense of global change,” she said.

The themes of environmental responsibility, mental health and gender identity weren't given the in-depth understanding they deserved, she said, especially in today’s world.

“The core of each study underscored a curiosity about how the world shapes us and how we, in turn, shape the world — crucial questions to unpack and reflect on in the midst of a pandemic,” said Perez.

Perez stressed that when teaching her students about how to dive deeper into research and present their findings through the written word, they must learn that it all starts with the foundation.

It starts with the “concerns of the author but that the best research moves outward from those roots, organically positioning ... within the concerns of a community of readers,” she said.

The editors noted that the ability to have the back-and-forth dialogue with each researcher was extremely valued as the pandemic greatly affected the pace of each study, slowing it.

“It is in the spirit of this research class that the editors of this second volume of the (Undergraduate Research Journal of Micronesia) bring you the best kind of research, the kind that honors the intersection of author and community — a relationship that, in times of anxiety, fear and isolation, is so profoundly necessary,” said Perez.

“These conversations helped the research evolve and coalesce into the papers you have before you. It is through this research inquiry and editing process that each of these authors has invited you to think critically alongside them, to serve as both reader and community member, to enter in and continue their conversations,” Perez said.

The second volume of the Undergraduate Research Journal of Micronesia is available for free online at https://url.uog.edu/XHYiJ5.