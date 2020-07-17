The sailing ship Arka Kinari is anchored in Sasa Bay, as the crew of six have since completed their quarantine period aboard the ship. They had just spent the last six weeks sailing from Hawaii.

The crew members are also entertainers.

And their journey started farther back.

“Almost a year of sailing with lots of stops,” said Claire Fauset, a crew member from England, as they set sail from Rotterdam last August.

Grey Filastine, an American who has since relocated to Spain, said they found the ship in the Netherlands and the plan is to go on tour performing in Indonesia.

“We use the ship as a stage, so it’s sort of a home, a tour bus and a touring theater. This ship was chosen particularly because it has these high deck houses. So we have two big high stages and we mount a sound system on here and lights, we project onto the sails and do an audio-visual performance. All of it is powered by the solar panels and we can actually do a 90-minute performance based on solar power and tour there by the wind,” said Filastine.

The show includes Filastine’s wife, Nova Ruth Setyaningtyas, as the lead singer. She is currently at their final destination in Indonesia working to get the crew there quickly and safely.

This means they don’t have the entire team to show off their performance locally, but Filastine shares the experience.

“At its core, it’s electronic music mixed with acoustic music. A lot of singing in an Indonesian style – like a folklore style – mixed with moderate and contemporary electronic needs. We also use visuals,” he said. “The musicians and the crew have actorly roles as well.”

The ship's name, the Arka Kinari, is also the name of the performance that includes music, drums, lights, shadow puppets, and images projected onto the sails.

“The concept of what we are trying to share is a message about sustainability, climate change and how we can move forward,” he said. “It’s not about we might or might not have climate change. It’s how do we build resilience to that and how do we adapt to it and even thrive and create a future and live in a better symbiosis with nature.”

Preparations and practices were done along the way.

“We performed a gig in Mexico and Panama and the (Canary Islands) and we’ve kind of had to slow down at this point in the voyage because of COVID. Because we are trying to find a way to get into Indonesia,” said Fauset.

The journey was met with challenges to include the ongoing pandemic.

After leaving Mexico, the crew nearly found themselves stranded in the Pacific Ocean.

The Republic of the Marshall Islands was not an option, as they closed their borders. Fortunately, they were able to get into Hawaii with emergency visas.

“But with the hurricane season approaching and the visas coming to an end, we had to leave Hawaii and make the leap across the Pacific and that was six weeks of sailing,” Fauset said.

It was a long trip that left them with engine problems. That’s how they ended up on Guam in late June.

“Customs was understanding to our situation that we’ve been at sea for 55 days – isolated,” said Filastine.

The group had to quarantine on their ship, but they were given access to go out and grab essential items and food.

“The people in Guam have been amazing. We are blown away by the culture of Guam and how incredibly generous and friendly and hospitable and welcoming this island is,” Fauset said. “The people at the Marianas Yacht Club here, since it’s closed, we’ve been able to use the bathrooms there and to relax on shore and it’s just been a very wonderful thing for us.”

Others have brought them native plants and fruits to enjoy.

The pandemic is, in part, the reason their stopover on Guam doesn’t include a performance here as well.

But they say maybe one day they could return.

“This is the most generous and kind place we have ever been and I’ve been around the world a thousand times touring as an artist,” said Filastine. “People here have treated us well without us even sharing our art first, which is usually how people get to know us. So it’s really an incredible generosity.”

The crew gives a special thank you to all who assisted them during their time on Guam, to include Doreen from Apostleship of the Sea, who organized their engine repairs with Cabras Marine; the whole Cabras team – Will Calori, Raff Taitano from procurement, Kurt Peterson and Junior's team on the repairs; Clifford Guzman; Hope Cristobal; the Marianas Yacht Club; and the Piailug Seafaring Academy.

To follow their journey and support their voyage, visit: www.arkakinari.org.