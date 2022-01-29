Joyner Sked murder trial begins

Joyner Scott Sked contends that she had nothing to do with the killing of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez.

“You will hear testimony from Joyner, who denies causing the stab wounds on Daniel Sanchez’s body, and the only likely candidate was Rudy Quinata, … but she didn’t stay around to find out,” defense attorney Terence Timblin said during opening statements.

Day one of Sked’s murder trial got underway Friday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Timblin asked the jury to find his client not guilty, as he pointed the blame at Quinata.

“She denies them and that’s why we are all here today,” he said.

Sked and her boyfriend and alleged co-actor Rudy Quinata are being tried separately in connection with Sanchez’s death. Quinata is not allowed to attend Sked's trial.

Sked faces charges of murder and aggravated assault; both include a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. Prosecutors allege Sked used scissors to stab Sanchez to death.

“The evidence will show that Mr. Quinata is a pretty big guy and Daniel Sanchez was a body builder who showed off his physique. Joyner is just who she is,” Timblin said, as he mentioned that the former mayor was drinking with several people around the village on the day he was last seen.

“It’s a little fuzzy how it all came up. At some point Rudy and Daniel had a disagreement. What it exactly was we will never know,” he said. “The evidence will show that Rudy caused the death of Daniel with blows from a hammer to the back and side of his head. It’s from these blows Daniel Sanchez was dead.”

Timblin noted there were no defensive wounds on Sanchez, adding that neighbors heard Quinata getting upset in front of the residence for nearly an hour on April 1 of last year.

Government witnesses

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas painted a different picture for the jury, asking them to find Sked guilty of murder.

“We are here today because that woman, Joyner Scott Sked, repeatedly stabbed and killed Daniel Quinata Sanchez in the very early part of April 2021,” Rapadas said.

The prosecutor said during opening statements that Sanchez had borrowed a relative’s car April 1 and went to Fort Soledad. Rapadas said Sanchez met with a woman who then asked him for a ride home.

“Daniel took her to his former place of work, the Humåtak Mayor’s Office, and when she got down to walk home she saw Rudy Quinata and the defendant together. She saw them motion to Daniel, and he came out to greet them. The defendant ran up and was very excited and jumped, straddled, kissed and hugged (Daniel). Rudy wasn’t happy. He didn’t look happy. Some words were exchanged,” he said.

The woman was one of the last people to see Sanchez alive, Rapadas said.

Quinata’s neighbor and the government’s first witness, George Aguon, noticed something strange in the days that followed.

Aguon on Friday testified virtually via Zoom that Sked and Quinata had a troubled relationship and he would often see them argue from his home next door.

“There was a suspicious vehicle in the yard,” Aguon said, unaware that it was the car Sanchez was driving. “Usually, (Quinata) turns his light on at night and in the morning he turns it off, but for the past three days he had not turned it off.”

That’s when Aguon called Quinata’s sister to check on Quinata’s wood-and-tin shack.

The front door was padlocked and chained, and Quinata's sister and Aguon noticed blood at the front entrance.

“GPD came and, after looking through some spaces in the wall, saw Daniel’s lifeless body in Rudy’s house on the floor facedown. Rudy and the defendant were nowhere to be found at the time,” Rapadas said. “It appeared Daniel had been hit over the head approximately four times and they saw that he appeared to have suffered 20-plus stab wounds to his front and to his back. Next to Daniel was a hammer and scissors.”

Rapadas said another witness spotted Sked walking on the side of the road. She appeared to be disheveled. The witness offered her a ride, a shower and a change of clothes.

Prosecutors allege that’s the moment Sked confessed to the witness that she stabbed Sanchez.

“The medical examiner will testify to the wounds that Daniel suffered,” Rapadas said. “He will also tell you that at the time of the bludgeoning and the stabbing that Daniel was alive.”

The medical examiner ruled Daniel Sanchez's manner of death a homicide.

The jury also heard from Guam Police Department officer Teodoro Parinasan, who was one of the patrol officers who responded to the scene and found Sanchez lifeless inside the shack.