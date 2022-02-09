The murder trial against defendant Joyner Scott Sked has been paused for a week in the Superior Court of Guam.

The Judiciary of Guam confirmed that the trial will not resume until Monday, Feb. 14, due to health and safety reasons.

Officials declined to release specifics only telling The Post that ‘there are no close contact issues’ with regard to any potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

So far, three days of trial has been held over the past couple of weeks since a jury was selected.

The government’s case in chief has included multiple police officers testifying to include the victim's, former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez, family members and witnesses.

Prior to trial recessing before Judge Vernon Perez last Friday, detectives testified about the gruesome crime scene and showed the jury the scissors and hammer believed to be used in the murder.

Sked is being tried separately from her co-actor Rudy Quinata. Quinata's trial is set to begin after Sked's is complete.