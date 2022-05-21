The man behind the wheel of one of the cars involved in a serious crash Wednesday afternoon in Dededo was livestreaming on Facebook for nearly an hour.

The 32-year-old driver, who hasn't been named by police, appeared distraught and was drinking cans of beer before he crashed into another car on Macheche Road by Las Palmas housing area.

The crash involved a black sedan and a white sedan.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"This is a joyride to prison," the driver of the white sedan says during the start of the stream. "Now I am physically, mentally and emotionally damaged. Even spiritually. ... You're so lucky that I love you so hard and here I am."

The driver appears alone in the car not wearing a seat belt as he opens several beer cans and drinks from them.

"I'm going to prison, b----, if I live. ... I'm going to fly down the hill," he says, apparently upset at a woman for taking away his children.

"This is a really good life," he says, before taking another gulp of beer, losing control of the vehicle and crashing.

The video goes dark 10 minutes into the livestream, but it continues with audio.

Another person can then be heard approaching the driver.

"It's my fault," the driver says.

The witness tells him to take off his shirt and put it on his head to stop the bleeding from a cut.

"You're still alive, man," the witness says. "I know you're in shock. Just hold it right here. You are just bruised up. It's a small cut."

About 14 minutes into the stream, the driver says, "Where's my phone? I went live on (it) because my f---ing wife."

First responders are heard on the scene shortly afterward. A police officer apparently sees the driver hop over to the vehicle's passenger side and open another can of beer.

"What are you doing?" the officer says. "Are you trying to be f---ing funny with me, bro? For reals? You just tried to kill someone and now you are going to drink a beer in front of me? Are you stupid or what? You are lucky, dude."

"I'm sorry, sir," the driver says.

"Don't spit at me," the officer says. "Just let me know if you want to fight, dude, and we will fight."

"I respect the police," the driver says.

Medics checked on the driver at the scene and told him he would need to be evaluated at a hospital.

Twenty-four minutes into the stream, a police officer can be heard saying, "That's what happens when you drink, you understand? You kill yourself. Don't kill somebody else. Don't drive on the road like that."

The driver continues to apologize before the officer says: "You killed somebody. It's too late."

The driver is then heard multiple times screaming and crying.

"Don't matter if you cry. It's too late, che'lu," the officer says.

"I'm not crying for me," the driver says. "I'm crying if I killed someone."

"That's your fault. Don't drink and drive," the officer says.

The driver, who was able to walk from the crash site, can be heard 34 minutes into the stream asking if the person in the other car is alive.

Police were unaware his phone was still livestreaming, as officers with the Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division were called to investigate the crash.

The video stops on its own just after 56 minutes of livestreaming.

Investigators said a man in the other car was unconscious and unresponsive, while a woman who was in the same car suffered minor injuries.

Police have yet to release new details about the crash or the conditions of the three people taken to Guam Regional Medical City.