'Joyride to prison' trial set for next month

A man, who allegedly went live on social media while he was drinking and driving and then crashed into another car, is scheduled to go to trial next month.

Siro Sanamon Retonong appeared Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam before Judge Vernon Perez.

Retonong's appearance is related to charges of aggravated assault, vehicular negligence, driving while impaired and reckless driving that caused injuries stemming from a May 18, 2022, crash in Dededo.

In the hearing, Perez asked attorneys about the status of the case. Retonong's attorney, William Bischoff, from the Public Defender Service Corp., said he was continuing to work with the Office of the Attorney General to resolve the case.

Perez urged the attorneys to continue negotiations. He set Retonong's trial for Feb. 22. However, the judge said the date can be moved.

Perez also asked the parties to keep him updated on negotiations and scheduled them to appear again Feb. 20.

Victims hospitalized

In the moments leading up to the May 18, 2022, crash along Macheche Road, Retonong appeared distraught while drinking and driving.

According to Post files, Retonong said in the livestream that he was upset at a woman for taking away his children.

"This is a joyride to prison," the driver of the white sedan, allegedly Retonong, said during the start of the stream. "Now I am physically, mentally and emotionally damaged. Even spiritually. ... You're so lucky that I love you so hard and here I am."

Retonong eventually crashed into another car. The collision sent a man and his wife to the hospital. The woman suffered from a fractured bone in her pelvic area and her husband had bleeding and swelling to the brain and nerve damage to his eye, according to court documents.

When officers with the Guam Police Department responded to the scene, they noted that Retonong continued to drink beer in front of them.

Retonong was charged in June 2022 and held on $8,000 bail. However, at the Tuesday hearing, it was noted that he had been released.

The judge said there have been no violations.