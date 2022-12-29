Joysa gets almost 2 years for SNAP fraud

A store owner, who pleaded guilty to defrauding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, was sentenced to almost two years in federal prison and ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution.

A week after Basiano Joysa's medical records, which showed he suffered from diabetes and kidney failure, were not submitted, he appeared at the District Court of Guam Wednesday morning to be sentenced for SNAP fraud.

Joysa's medical condition was the basis for his attorney's request for Joysa to be sentenced to less than the minimum of 21 months.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"(Joysa's doctor) makes a recommendation in his letter that, as an alternative sentencing, the court consider some type of medical therapy and outpatient diabetes care,” said Cynthia Ecube.

In addition, she asked for a sentence of house arrest. Both the probation officer and the prosecutor argued that there are federal prisons that can handle Joysa's medical condition.

“There are facilities that can address the defendant's ongoing medical needs,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Marivic David said before recommending a 21-month sentence.

“We believe that is more than sufficient to address the severity of the defendant's crime in this case, given the extent of the fraud (and) the amount of fraud,” David added.

According to court documents, Joysa and his wife and co-defendant, Hilaria Willy, were indicted in 2017 after it was discovered their business, Angarap Fish Mart, was charging a 1.2% fee for every credit transaction made by SNAP recipients.

Before making a decision on the sentence, Joysa asked Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, once again, to consider his medical issues.

However, Tydingco-Gatewood denied the request and sentenced Joysa to 21 months in federal prison and to pay $250,000 in restitution as outlined in Joysa's plea agreement.

Until a federal prison is designated for Joysa, Tydingco-Gatewood allowed him to continue receiving treatment for his medical needs on island.