With balloons and streamers floating behind, dozens of cars honked their horns in celebration of J.P. Torres Success Academy's class of 2020. The graduates, many of whom struggled to make it through high school, were all smiles as they accepted their hard-earned diplomas Friday morning at the Tiyan campus.
Class of 2020
JP Torres Wolves carve niche for success
