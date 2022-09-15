Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicolson met with Guam Power Authority general manager Wednesday to discuss the need to adjust the current plan for the Energy Enhanced Use Lease Agreements due to "emerging requirements" for missile defense capabilities on Guam, according to a JRM release.

"This region is the priority theater for the Department of Defense, and Guam plays an important strategic role in our promise to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific," Nicholson stated in the release. "Defending Guam is going to take a significant amount of upgrades to our base infrastructure, which means that some of the real estate we were hoping to lease to GPA is now needed to meet developing critical mission requirements."

GPA intended to use properties at Naval Base Guam and South Finegayan for its Phase III solar project. This was to be the first utility scale project to include battery storage technology that could help power the grid at night. Like other renewable energy projects, it is also intended to curb Guam's reliance on imported fuel, and is part of GPA's plans to reduce power costs overall in conjunction with other solar projects and the delivery of the new Ukudu power plant.

However, the Phase III project underwent significant delay due to a procurement protest that proceeded to the Superior Court of Guam.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The case was ultimately decided in the government's favor, but the U.S. Navy has decided to withdraw the use of the properties in light of a need to site missile defense systems and other military infrastructure. The project is on hold while a new site is located.

The JRM release stated that both Joint Region and GPA teams are looking at various sites located on federal property with the intent to build renewable energy projects.

"We know how important renewable energy and alternative sources of power are for the island community," Nicholson said. "We remain committed to our partnership with GPA, and will continue to work with the local government to identify future locations that might be viable for the EUL."