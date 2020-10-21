JRM declares McKraut's off limits to military personnel stationed on island

Joint Region Marianas has declared McKraut’s Restaurant and Beer Garden off limits to U.S. Armed Forces personnel temporarily.

According to a press release, JRM is aware that the restaurant was cited several times for failure to comply with COVID-19 measures under government of Guam Executive Order No. 2020-34.

“Guam remains in a declared public health emergency, and the COVID-19 pandemic poses a distinct risk to the military mission throughout the Joint Region Marianas area of operations,” Rear Admiral Menoni stated in a memo.

“In light of this establishment’s repeated citations for creating undesirable public health conditions, which are unsafe and may adversely affect the health and well-being of military personnel and their families, McKraut’s is temporarily off-limits for military personnel pending further determination by the next Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board.”

McKraut’s restaurant owner said Department of Public Health and Social Services has since given them an A rating for following public health guidance. The Guam Daily Post has reached out to JRM to ask if this will have an impact on their restriction.

“Guam remains in a declared public health emergency and JRM is committed to doing our part to protect public health, prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, and preserve DoD mission readiness, including lawfully restricting access to establishments creating unsafe or undesirable conditions for service members,” the JRM press release stated.

JRM officials also state that “if any local establishment is found to be operating in unsafe conditions, including noncompliance with public health orders or other applicable laws, JRM will not hesitate to implement Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board processes to determine if an establishment merits being declared off-limits on a temporary or permanent basis.”

The JRM AFDCB is a joint board comprised of local installation and service commanders which convenes quarterly per Department of Defense regulations to advise and make recommendations on matters concerning the elimination of conditions which adversely affect the health, safety, welfare, morale, and discipline of the Armed Forces, the JRM press release stated.

“If a service member is suspected of entering an establishment declared to be off-limits, or violating Health Protection Condition (HPCON) B, Pandemic Condition of Readiness (PCOR) 1 or other local health protection orders, whether on or off base, we will investigate,” the JRM stated. “Service members determined to be in violation of these directives may be held accountable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and applicable regulations.”

National Guard

The JRM’s restriction follows the Guam National Guard’s restriction of the same establishment. The Department of Public Health and Social Service cited the Malojloj restaurant for allowing people in the restaurant without masks, among other violations of public health policies.

Guam National Guard spokesman Mark Scott said this will likely not have an impact on the restriction.

“It was never about the cleanliness of the facility. It was always about protecting our people and their families. If McKrauts, or other establishments continue to violate the Governor’s executive orders and risk placing our Guardsmen and Guardswomen in harm’s way, we will continue to avoid them,” he stated.

“We’ve been charged with helping fight this pandemic, and we owe it to the people to stay part of the solution. Not become part of the problem.”