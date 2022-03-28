It may take some time before a local farmer would be allowed to have their cattle graze on federal property.

Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, has confirmed that following a request from Del. Michael San Nicolas, a comprehensive review of available properties on Guam identified two potential parcels suitable for agricultural use.

San Nicolas has advocated for the federal and local governments to evaluate unused or undeveloped properties in their inventories, in order to help boost a local agriculture industry.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Nicholson recently wrote to San Nicolas, informing him that one identified lot has an area of about 45 acres, which can support of to 22 head of cattle per U.S. Department of Agriculture standards. Another 19-acre parcel may support up to 10 head of cattle. He said the delegate could contact him should San Nicolas like to proceed with using the larger of the two properties.

The Guam Daily Post sought clarification from the local military command on how long the public could expect this process to take. In a released statement, JRM said it was “premature” to discuss specific details on the matter.

“This is a deliberate and iterative process which requires us to carefully consider current and future military growth and the community's needs relative to economic and quality-of-life opportunities,” JRM stated.

High-level approvals will be needed as well, and indications have been given the federal government would charge rent in order to greenlight civilian use of the land.

“In the event that a lease of DoD land on Guam for agricultural uses is approved at the Secretarial level, JRM will work with the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Energy, Installations and Environment) and the Government of Guam to determine the best way to establish an appropriate lease agreement,” the command added.

JRM’s commander told local reporters last month DoD properties are not leased out to local governments or organizations for free. They are charged fair market values, which may be offset by services that benefit those enlisted in the military or their dependents.

In the context of the hospital and health care complex that could be built on federal property in Mangilao, Nicholson said those lease payments would be reduced should military-specific capabilities and accommodations are added – like a helipad to allow for the treatment of patients transported via medivac missions.

Missile defense planning

The Department of Defense controls other “sizeable” properties, Nicholson admitted in his letter to the delegate, but he told San Nicolas JRM concentrated on those “suitable” for grazing.

The military is also in the midst of looking at its land inventory to see what components of a more robust missile defense program can be housed at various locations around Guam.

The ongoing process has had an impact on the delegate’s request for civilian grazing areas, according to Nicholson, but once the study for the missile defense system is complete, more lands may be deemed suitable for agricultural purposes.

“As you are aware, the Missile Defense Agency has been tasked to design a Guam Defense System providing Guam 360 degree coverage from missile threats. As a result, MDA has identified potential key DoD lands that will meet this objective. Unfortunately, site location selections may take time to finalize,” he wrote to San Nicolas. “Upon completion of site analysis, it is possible additional ranching areas might become available. As a result of this initiative, DoD is evaluating all DoD lands on Guam to support the highest mission priorities.”